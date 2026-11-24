His 13 boundaries set a record for the most fours in an innings in ILT20 history, with the league confirming the achievement. Babar reached the milestone in his first appearance in the UAE competition.

The Pakistan batter, who was signed by the Vipers for his base price of $80,000 (Dh293,800) at the Season 5 auction, was named Player of the Match after producing an innings that included 13 fours and two sixes.

Babar completed his fifty off just 31 balls in the 10th over. He and Clarke then put on 82 runs for the third wicket, taking the Vipers close to the target. They reached 167 for four in 17.3 overs to seal the win with 15 balls to spare.

Desert Vipers had plenty of work to do after Sharjah Warriors were bowled out for 166 in their 20 overs. The hosts had looked set for a competitive total, but the Vipers’ bowlers pulled things back before their batters took control of the chase.

His previous six had come during the third Test of Pakistan’s tour of England, played from September 9 to 13. Since then, he had accumulated 338 runs for Pakistan and his domestic side, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Cricket Team, without hitting a six.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.