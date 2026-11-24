Babar Azam shines with record-breaking debut in ILT20, smashing 86 off 51 balls
Dubai: Babar Azam made an immediate impact on his ILT20 debut, smashing 86 off 51 balls to guide Desert Vipers to a six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriors at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
The Pakistan batter, who was signed by the Vipers for his base price of $80,000 (Dh293,800) at the Season 5 auction, was named Player of the Match after producing an innings that included 13 fours and two sixes.
His 13 boundaries set a record for the most fours in an innings in ILT20 history, with the league confirming the achievement. Babar reached the milestone in his first appearance in the UAE competition.
In the first innings, Sharjah Warriors opener Paul Walter had matched Alishan Sharafu’s 2024 record of 11 fours in an innings in ILT20. However, Babar broke the record few hours later.
The atmosphere inside Sharjah Cricket Stadium also reflected his popularity. Despite playing at the home ground of Sharjah Warriors, Babar received loud support from spectators, with fans heard chanting his name during both the innings.
The two sixes were another significant part of his performance. They marked the first time Babar had cleared the boundary in 12 matches, ending a lengthy run without a maximum.
His previous six had come during the third Test of Pakistan’s tour of England, played from September 9 to 13. Since then, he had accumulated 338 runs for Pakistan and his domestic side, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Cricket Team, without hitting a six.
Babar came close to scoring a century on his ILT20 debut but fell for 86. He was dismissed by Adam Milne after mistiming a delivery, with Walter completing the catch.
Desert Vipers had plenty of work to do after Sharjah Warriors were bowled out for 166 in their 20 overs. The hosts had looked set for a competitive total, but the Vipers’ bowlers pulled things back before their batters took control of the chase.
Babar completed his fifty off just 31 balls in the 10th over. He and Clarke then put on 82 runs for the third wicket, taking the Vipers close to the target. They reached 167 for four in 17.3 overs to seal the win with 15 balls to spare.
The result gave the defending champions their first victory of the campaign after opening their title defence with a defeat against MI Emirates.
Desert Vipers will next face Dubai Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 25.