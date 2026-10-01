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Babar Azam sold for base price in ILT20 season 5 auction

Babar Azam joins Desert Vipers for $80,000 in ILT20 Season 5 auction

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026.
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI

Dubai: Pakistan star Babar Azam has been sold for $80,000 to Desert Vipers during the DP World ILT20 Season 5 auction, adding one of the biggest names in world cricket to the UAE-based franchise league.

The right-handed batter is currently competing in the President’s Trophy Grade-I in Pakistan, continuing his domestic commitments after an impressive campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League.

Babar captained Peshawar Zalmi to the HBL PSL 11 title in May, guiding the franchise to its second championship after their maiden triumph in 2017. It was Babar’s first PSL title as captain, while he finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries. He was subsequently named captain of the PSL Team of the Tournament.

The 31-year-old has also expanded his franchise cricket experience by making his Big Bash League debut with Sydney Sixers during BBL|15. He was signed as the Sixers’ pre-draft overseas player.

Babar played 11 Big Bash matches, scoring 202 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 103.06, with two half-centuries.

His move to Desert Vipers gives the ILT20 franchise an experienced top-order batter with a substantial international and franchise cricket profile. His presence is also expected to generate significant interest among Pakistan and UAE-based cricket fans.

The ILT20 Season 5 auction will see the six franchises strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the competition.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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