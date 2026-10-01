Babar Azam sold for base price in ILT20 season 5 auction

Babar captained Peshawar Zalmi to the HBL PSL 11 title in May, guiding the franchise to its second championship after their maiden triumph in 2017. It was Babar’s first PSL title as captain, while he finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 588 runs, including two centuries. He was subsequently named captain of the PSL Team of the Tournament.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.