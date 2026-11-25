He also struck two sixes, ending a 12-match wait for a maximum, and was named Player of the Match as Desert Vipers secured a six-wicket victory. Fans will hope to see him bat again on November 25 against Dubai Capitals.

Nevertheless, the interview took place in the morning of Babar’s historic ILT20 debut for Desert Vipers. The former Pakistan captain made an impressive start, scoring 86 off 51 balls against Sharjah Warriorz. His innings included 13 fours, setting a new record for the most fours in an innings in the tournament’s history.

The board has also expanded its contracted player pool to 38, with a significant focus on developing younger talent. Nineteen players have been included in the development category, reflecting the PCB’s intention to invest in the next generation of Pakistan cricketers.

Babar and Salman Ali Agha are the only two cricketers to receive contracts covering both Test and ODI cricket. Neither has been given a T20I contract under the new structure, although the categories do not prevent players from being selected for other formats.

“It’s good for me. Thank you to the PCB for putting me in the highest category. I think they have a few players in the highest category because we are playing all three formats, so that’s why they picked us. They have a good system,” Babar said.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News which took place before of his ILT20 debut, the Pakistan batter welcomed his place in the board’s highest contract category and praised the decision to bring emerging players into the system.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.