PCB's new contract structure earns praise from Babar Azam for future focus
Dubai: Babar Azam has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) revamped central contracts system, saying the changes could benefit the national team’s future and provide younger players with a clearer pathway into international cricket.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News which took place before of his ILT20 debut, the Pakistan batter welcomed his place in the board’s highest contract category and praised the decision to bring emerging players into the system.
“It’s good for me. Thank you to the PCB for putting me in the highest category. I think they have a few players in the highest category because we are playing all three formats, so that’s why they picked us. They have a good system,” Babar said.
“Right now, they are changing a lot of things, and I think it’s good for young players. They are coming into contracts, and I think it’s good for Pakistan cricket.”
The PCB recently introduced a format-based central contracts structure, replacing its previous grading system. The new arrangement separates players into five groups: those contracted for Tests and ODIs, Test specialists, ODI and T20I players, T20I specialists, and players on development contracts.
Babar and Salman Ali Agha are the only two cricketers to receive contracts covering both Test and ODI cricket. Neither has been given a T20I contract under the new structure, although the categories do not prevent players from being selected for other formats.
The board has also expanded its contracted player pool to 38, with a significant focus on developing younger talent. Nineteen players have been included in the development category, reflecting the PCB’s intention to invest in the next generation of Pakistan cricketers.
Nevertheless, the interview took place in the morning of Babar’s historic ILT20 debut for Desert Vipers. The former Pakistan captain made an impressive start, scoring 86 off 51 balls against Sharjah Warriorz. His innings included 13 fours, setting a new record for the most fours in an innings in the tournament’s history.
He also struck two sixes, ending a 12-match wait for a maximum, and was named Player of the Match as Desert Vipers secured a six-wicket victory. Fans will hope to see him bat again on November 25 against Dubai Capitals.
For Babar, the PCB’s new approach is a positive step towards strengthening Pakistan cricket, particularly by ensuring that younger players receive support as they work towards representing the national side.