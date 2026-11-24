The Pakistan batter talks Desert Vipers, the pressures of elite cricket and ILT20 hopes
Dubai: Babar Azam made an immediate impact on his Desert Vipers debut, smashing 86 runs off just 51 balls to help his new side secure a convincing victory over Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 Season 5 opener on Monday.
The Pakistan star, who spoke exclusively to Gulf News just hours before taking to the field, revealed his excitement about joining the Desert Vipers and competing in a tournament he has followed closely over the past four seasons.
Azam's arrival followed an interesting turn of events at the ILT20 auction, where the Desert Vipers were surprisingly the only franchise to bid for his services. The 31-year-old revealed that the Vipers had already expressed their interest before the auction, making the move a natural opportunity to experience the competition first-hand.
"I'm very happy to be here, before the auction the management at the Vipers already told me they were interested,” explained the Pakistani batter.
"I'm excited because I watched the last four ILT20 tournaments and they were very competitive."
His first appearance in the tournament could hardly have gone better. Opening alongside fellow Pakistan international Fakhar Zaman, Azam raced to his half-century in just 31 deliveries before finishing with 86 from 51 balls, including 13 boundaries.
His innings set a new ILT20 record for the most fours in a single innings, surpassing the previous record of 11.
Azam also made his mark in the field, taking a diving catch to dismiss Tim Seifert as the Warriorz were bowled out.
One of the biggest challenges for Azam throughout his career has been managing the demands of playing across all three international formats.
As Pakistan's Test captain, he has experienced the different responsibilities that come with the longest format, while also regularly featuring in One-Day Internationals and T20 cricket.
"These days, cricket moves very fast,” he explained. “In one month, you could be playing all three formats so it's important to convert your mindset as soon as possible."
"Red ball cricket is different compared to how you would prepare for white ball, in T20 you need to have a more positive mindset, but the main thing is what type of batting does your team need."
That ability to understand what a team requires from him will be particularly important during the ILT20, where the pressure to score quickly and entertain supporters is constant.
Despite establishing himself as one of Pakistan's most recognisable cricketers, Azam has also experienced difficult periods throughout his international career, with his performances regularly attracting scrutiny and criticism.
However, the batter believes the key to navigating those challenging moments is maintaining belief in himself, staying disciplined in training and controlling his emotions when under pressure.
"I've been playing the last three months continuously so it's not easy, but I just try to keep training as hard as I can,” he said.
"In the matches you need to believe in yourself and control your emotions and especially in T20, you're under pressure to entertain as well.
"Expectations are very high, but I just try to focus on my game and enjoy myself."
While Azam is no stranger to the expectations that come with representing Pakistan, his immediate focus will now turn to building on his terrific start with the Desert Vipers.
The franchise enters Season 5 looking to defend its crown, and Azam made it clear that his personal ambitions are closely linked to helping the team achieve another successful campaign.
"My expectations are very high for this season,” he said.
“I want to perform well and try help the team win this tournament for the second year running."
With his experience across international and franchise cricket, the Pakistan batter will be an important figure in the Vipers' pursuit of another trophy.
After an explosive first outing against Sharjah, Azam has already given Desert Vipers supporters an early glimpse of what he can bring to the side.
If his debut is anything to go by, the Pakistan star could prove to be one of the standout players of this season's ILT20.