Desert Vipers bring back Hassan Nawaz for ILT20 Season 5

Desert Vipers re-sign Nawaz after Aneurin Donald earns an England T20I call-up
Dubai: Desert Vipers have signed Pakistan batter Hassan Nawaz for Season 5 of the DP World ILT20, with the 23-year-old replacing England’s Aneurin Donald after his selection for the national team’s T20I series in Australia.
Nawaz returns to the Vipers after helping the franchise win the Season 4 title earlier this year. Donald, who was signed at the recent auction, will miss the tournament following his call-up to England’s squad for the series in November and December.
Vipers chief executive Phil Oliver congratulated Donald on his international selection but said the franchise was pleased to secure Nawaz as a replacement.
Oliver said Nawaz would fit seamlessly back into the squad after playing a key role in last season’s success. He also highlighted the batter’s strong performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.
Nawaz scored 291 runs in the PSL at a strike rate of 134.1 before adding 220 runs for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL, where he was joint top-scorer alongside Evin Lewis as the team claimed the title.
The right-hander also made a significant contribution in the field during the Vipers’ title-winning campaign, taking 12 catches in 13 matches in the previous ILT20 season.
His versatility is another asset, having batted in five different positions for Pakistan in T20 internationals, from opener to No. 6. The Vipers primarily used him as a finisher last season, although he recently demonstrated his ability higher up the order with a 96 off 51 balls at No. 4 against India at the Asian Games in Japan.
Desert Vipers will begin their title defence against MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium on the opening day of Season 5, repeating the match-up from last season’s final.
The fifth edition of the DP World ILT20 runs from November 21 to December 20.