GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Desert Vipers bring back Hassan Nawaz for ILT20 Season 5

Desert Vipers re-sign Nawaz after Aneurin Donald earns an England T20I call-up

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026.
Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI

Dubai: Desert Vipers have signed Pakistan batter Hassan Nawaz for Season 5 of the DP World ILT20, with the 23-year-old replacing England’s Aneurin Donald after his selection for the national team’s T20I series in Australia.

Nawaz returns to the Vipers after helping the franchise win the Season 4 title earlier this year. Donald, who was signed at the recent auction, will miss the tournament following his call-up to England’s squad for the series in November and December.

Vipers chief executive Phil Oliver congratulated Donald on his international selection but said the franchise was pleased to secure Nawaz as a replacement.

Oliver said Nawaz would fit seamlessly back into the squad after playing a key role in last season’s success. He also highlighted the batter’s strong performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year.

Nawaz scored 291 runs in the PSL at a strike rate of 134.1 before adding 220 runs for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the CPL, where he was joint top-scorer alongside Evin Lewis as the team claimed the title.

The right-hander also made a significant contribution in the field during the Vipers’ title-winning campaign, taking 12 catches in 13 matches in the previous ILT20 season.

His versatility is another asset, having batted in five different positions for Pakistan in T20 internationals, from opener to No. 6. The Vipers primarily used him as a finisher last season, although he recently demonstrated his ability higher up the order with a 96 off 51 balls at No. 4 against India at the Asian Games in Japan.

Desert Vipers will begin their title defence against MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium on the opening day of Season 5, repeating the match-up from last season’s final.

The fifth edition of the DP World ILT20 runs from November 21 to December 20.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketILT20

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England team arriving in Pakistan for their Tri-series

England arrive in Pakistan for ODI series

2m read
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat watches the ball after playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026.

Maaz hits seven sixes as Pakistan break T20 record

2m read
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026.

Maaz Sadaqat's no look six, fifty seal Pakistan win

2m read
Pakistan's captain Sahibzada Farhan watches the ball after playing a shot during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 9, 2026.

Farhan leads Pakistan to T20 win over Sri Lanka

2m read