Muhammad Waseem leads record investment in UAE ILT20 talent

UAE cricketers reap rewards as ILT20 investment reaches record levels
Dubai: UAE cricketers have welcomed the growing backing for homegrown talent in the DP World ILT20, saying the competition provides a valuable opportunity to learn from international stars, develop their skills and establish themselves as professional players.
The investment in local talent was highlighted at the Season 5 Player Auction, where Muhammad Waseem became the most expensive UAE player in the league’s history after MI Emirates retained the opener for USD 210,000 using their Right-to-Match option.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders also made significant commitments to UAE players, signing Alishan Sharafu for USD 110,000 and fast bowler Muhammad Rohid for USD 95,000. Dubai Capitals secured Aayan Khan for the same amount, while Desert Vipers acquired Khuzaima Bin Tanveer for USD 75,000 and Vriitya Aravind for USD 70,000.
Waseem’s record price reflects his consistent performances across four seasons of the competition. The opener has accumulated 1,241 runs in 46 appearances for MI Emirates, making him the third-highest run-scorer in ILT20 history.
His 68 sixes place him behind only Nicholas Pooran, with 84, and Alex Hales, with 69. Waseem was also named the league’s best UAE player last season, earning the Blue Belt award.
“I am extremely grateful to MI Emirates for showing such belief in me. It is a proud moment for me and a reflection of the hard work that has gone into my journey. With that belief comes responsibility, and I want to repay the franchise by contributing to the team’s success and showcasing what UAE players can achieve,” Waseem said.
Sharafu will represent Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for a fourth successive season and believes the investment in local players sends an encouraging message to the next generation.
“It is very encouraging to see UAE players attracting this level of investment and trust from the franchises. The DP World ILT20 has created a fantastic platform for local players to play alongside and learn from some of the best cricketers in the world. This will mean a lot for younger players coming through, showing them that they can build a career in cricket and make a good living playing the sport here in the UAE,” he said.
Rohid also welcomed the backing from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, pointing to the opportunities available for the country’s emerging fast bowlers.
“It is a proud moment for me to receive this kind of faith from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. There is a lot of talent among fast bowlers in the UAE, and it is great to see more of us getting opportunities like this at our doorstep. I want to keep improving my game, learn from the experienced players around me and show what UAE fast bowlers can achieve on the DP World ILT20 stage,” he said.
Aayan, meanwhile, will join Dubai Capitals after establishing himself as one of the competition’s most productive UAE bowlers. He has taken 24 wickets in 35 matches for Gulf Giants, the highest tally by a UAE bowler in the league.
“The growing investment in UAE players is a tremendous sign for the future of cricket in the country and reflects the progress being made in developing local talent and creating pathways for players to succeed at the highest level. I am looking forward to building on what I have achieved and contributing to Dubai Capitals in Season 5,” Aayan said.
Aravind arrives at Desert Vipers after being part of the squad that lifted the ILT20 trophy last season. The wicketkeeper-batter hopes the growing visibility of UAE players will encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.
“Winning the title with Desert Vipers last season was a special experience, and I’m keen to be part of another successful campaign. I hope the growth of the game at this level translates to more interest in the game at the grassroots. The more they see local players competing and succeeding on a stage like this, the more they can believe that a career in cricket is within their reach,” he said.
The increased demand for UAE cricketers underlines the franchises’ confidence in local talent and supports the Emirates Cricket Board’s long-term plans to strengthen the domestic game.
Through opportunities to compete alongside established international players, the league aims to help UAE cricketers improve their performances, pursue sustainable professional careers and contribute to the national team’s ambitions.
The fifth season of the DP World ILT20 will run from November 21 to December 20, 2026.
Muhammad Waseem – MI Emirates – USD 210,000
Alishan Sharafu – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – USD 110,000
Muhammad Rohid – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – USD 95,000
Aayan Khan – Dubai Capitals – USD 95,000
Khuzaima Bin Tanveer – Desert Vipers – USD 75,000
Vriitya Aravind – Desert Vipers – USD 70,000
Ibrar Ahmed – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – USD 46,000
Haider Ali – Dubai Capitals – USD 38,000
Zuhaib Zubair – Dubai Capitals – USD 26,000