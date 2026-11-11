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Shahid Afridi takes youngest daughter on special Dubai holiday, shares heartwarming pictures

Dubai diaries: Afridi's special bond with daughter shines in shared photos

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Shahid Afridi with his daughter
Shahid Afridi with his daughter
Instagram - Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has shared some heartwarming pictures from his recent Dubai holiday with his youngest daughter, Arwa.

The legendary allrounder spent three days in the emirate, making sure the trip was all about his little daughter's happiness.

Afridi shared a series of photographs on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their special time together.

The pictures included adorable photographs of Arwa, a selfie with her father, Dubai's beautiful skyline and another selfie taken during their flight.

But it was Afridi's affectionate message that made the post special.

Three beautiful days in Dubai

"3 beautiful days in Dubai, just for my Arwa," Afridi wrote.

He explained that the holiday was filled with his daughter's favourite activities, smiles and laughter.

For someone who spent much of his life travelling around the world playing cricket, it was a lovely opportunity to spend some quality time with his youngest child.

And judging by the photographs, both father and daughter enjoyed every moment.

Afridi's special bond with his daughters

This is not the first time Afridi has publicly expressed his love for his daughters.

In February, he shared an emotional message celebrating Arwa's sixth birthday.

The former Pakistan captain spoke about the happiness she had brought into his life and described watching her grow up as a wonderful experience.

He also encouraged her to keep dreaming big and pursuing her ambitions.

Afridi and his wife Nadia have five daughters: Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.

His second daughter, Ansha, is married to Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. The couple welcomed their son, Ali Yar, in August 2024.

Afridi, who remains one of Pakistan's most popular cricketers, has frequently shared glimpses of his family life with supporters.

And his latest Dubai photographs are another reminder of how much he enjoys being a father.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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