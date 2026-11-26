Shrima Rai shares birthday moments featuring Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan
Dubai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has featured in a new family photograph with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai on social media.
The picture was part of a series of photographs Shrima posted following her birthday celebrations on November 21. The carousel offered glimpses of how she spent the special occasion, including a temple visit, flowers, food and moments with family members.
One photograph showed Aishwarya posing alongside Aaradhya, her grandmother and cousin. Aaradhya caught attention wearing a crown as she stood next to her mother. Shrima was also part of the family photograph.
Shrima accompanied the pictures with a birthday message reflecting on the day and the things she enjoys. She spoke about spending time with loved ones and celebrating the evening with her family.
Although she did not specifically mention Aishwarya in the caption, the family photograph offered a glimpse of their gathering.
The latest post comes amid periodic social media discussions about Shrima's relationship with the Bachchan family, particularly Aishwarya. In November 2024, Shrima attracted attention after sharing a photograph of flowers she had received from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda, on her birthday.
The gesture prompted online speculation, with some social media users discussing the relationships within the extended Bachchan family. Shrima subsequently clarified that the flowers were simply a birthday gesture from Shweta and Nikhil.
She has also previously addressed comments questioning her professional identity and suggesting that her work was connected to Aishwarya's fame.
Shrima maintained that she built her career independently as a content creator and did not rely on anyone else's name to grow her business.
Aishwarya, meanwhile, occasionally shares glimpses of her life with Aaradhya, who is often seen accompanying her mother at public appearances and family occasions.
The latest photograph has given fans another glimpse of the mother-daughter duo together.