Aaradhya Bachchan and cousin Agastya Nanda’s rare moment lights up the Bachchan family Diwali celebrations

Aaradhya’s own interests came up recently when Abhishek talked about music. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, he said that on a summer holiday abroad, Aaradhya took him and Aishwarya to an Ariana Grande concert. He admitted he didn’t know any of the songs before he went. He left a fan anyway, saying “that woman could sing.” He was also struck by the singer’s vocal quality and by how devoted young pop stars’ fans are.