Fresh bomb threat email raises security concerns across Mumbai
Mumbai was placed on high alert on Thursday after a fresh bomb threat email named Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office and several other locations across the city.
The threatening email was reportedly sent to Mayor Tawde and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. It warned of possible attacks at multiple locations, including the Mahalaxmi area and Mumbai's Metro network.
According to reports, the message claimed that explosives had been planted at several places, including Jalsa and the Science and Acharya Metro stations. It also threatened grenade attacks across Mumbai over the next 30 days and warned of possible improvised explosive device (IED) blasts at Metro stations between November 27 and December 31.
The email reportedly contained references to pro-Khalistan organizations, including the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa, as well as references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The latest threat comes on November 26, the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives.
This is not the first time Bachchan's residence has been named in a threatening message. His bungalow was also mentioned in an email received by the Mayor's office in October. Earlier this month, another threat email reportedly named Jalsa among several potential targets in Mumbai.
Following the earlier threats, security arrangements around the actor's residence were strengthened. Bachchan continued his customary Sunday meetings with fans but greeted them from behind bulletproof glass, with additional security personnel present.
The latest email has once again raised security concerns in Mumbai, with several prominent public locations named in the message. Authorities are investigating the threat and verifying the claims made by the sender.
Bachchan, meanwhile, continues to host the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
With inputs from Agencies