Vegan fashion gains momentum with PETA India’s 2026 award winners
Dubai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s show-stopping Cannes 2026 gown by designer Amit Aggarwal and Katrina Kaif’s successful beauty brand Kay Beauty have earned top honours at PETA India’s 2026 Vegan Fashion Awards.
The awards, organised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, recognise celebrities, designers and brands promoting animal-friendly fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
This year’s winners highlight how the fashion and beauty industries are increasingly embracing alternatives that avoid animal-derived materials or animal testing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival attracted considerable attention, with the actor wearing a striking creation by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal.
The designer received the Best Vegan Fashion Moment award for the outfit, named Luminara. Made from recycled rubber cords and the label’s signature crystal veins, the creation combined innovative materials with couture craftsmanship.
The look also marked Aggarwal’s Cannes debut as a designer.
Speaking about dressing Aishwarya for her 24th appearance at the prestigious event, Aggarwal said the team wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field, reflecting light, strength, movement and transformation.
Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand Kay Beauty received the Best Vegan Makeup Brand award.
Launched in October 2019, the brand has recorded significant business growth. According to a report by The Indian Express, its gross revenue increased from Rs240 crore in FY2025 to Rs350 crore in FY2026.
The recognition adds to the brand’s growing profile in India's beauty market.
Other winners included:
Karishma Tanna – Best Vegan Style Icon
Shobitam Sarees – Best Vegan Saree Collection
Zoey – Best Vegan Kids Fashion
Nobero – Best Vegan Loungewear
Label Jenn – Best Vegan Handbags
Scarters – Best Vegan Travel Gear
Sol'eart Fashion – Best Vegan Women's Footwear
Kraasa – Best Vegan Men's Footwear
Trent Limited – Best Vegan Personal Care Brand
Terratan – Best Vegan Leather Innovation
PETA India Director of Corporate Affairs Ashima Kukreja said the winners demonstrated that compassionate fashion is gaining momentum, encouraging shoppers to embrace stylish products without harming animals.