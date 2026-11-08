How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept son Vihaan away from cameras for a year

Vicky, meanwhile, has spoken about the emotional transformation of becoming a father. In an interview with GQ India, he described parenthood as a grounding experience, saying that every day brought a new emotion.

Katrina also offered carefully chosen glimpses of motherhood on social media. In one photograph, she was seen reading the children's book Gujapati Kulapati to Vihaan, with only his tiny hands visible.

According to reports published at the time, Katrina was carrying Vihaan when she asked photographers not to capture images of her with the baby.

One of the clearest examples of the couple's approach came in May 2026, when Katrina and Vicky were spotted at Mumbai airport with their baby.

When Vihaan's name was announced in January, fans were shown a touching photograph of his tiny hand held between those of his parents, rather than a picture revealing his face.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.