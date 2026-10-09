Katrina Kaif breaks silence on body-shaming amid post-pregnancy trolling

Confidence rises and falls, she acknowledged. “There are times where you feel like you’re acing everything in life and there are other times where you feel like, I just can’t get anything right. There are times where you feel like you’re looking and feeling like the best version of yourself and other times I think you’re kind of on a journey to get there. I think it’s good to wear it all lightly and not take yourself too seriously also and just have fun with it.”