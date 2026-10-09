Katrina Kaif breaks silence on body-shaming amid post-pregnancy trolling

Actor Katrina Kaif urges women to embrace themselves amid post-pregnancy trolling
Katrina Kaif has a simple message for anyone who measures their worth in comments and reactions: Don’t.
Speaking in London at an event for her cosmetics label Kay Beauty, the actor addressed the body-shaming she has faced since becoming a mother. She argued that social media chatter should never become the yardstick for self-esteem or the basis for personal decisions.
The backlash that came before
The comments come a few weeks after Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai in September. Photos and clips from the evening quickly drew remarks about her weight, with many users fixating on how she looked after her pregnancy. Katrina gave birth to her son in November 2025.
The criticism triggered a counter-wave online. Fans rallied behind her and called out the scrutiny new mothers routinely face over their bodies.
'Paralysed with fear'
Katrina did not name the trolls, but her meaning was clear. With so many voices weighing in online, she said, trying to satisfy all of them only weakens a person’s ability to choose for themselves.
She added that if she had allowed every critique to steer her, fear would have kept her stuck, unable to move forward in her career or her life. There will be moments when the world applauds you, she noted, and others when you have to be your own support system.
“Personally for me, if every time that I faced critiques or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times where the world is going to celebrate you and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader,” she added.
The thinking behind 'It’s K to be you'
The actor tied her remarks to Kay Beauty’s tagline, “It’s K to be you,” which she said is about accepting who you are right now rather than chasing a fixed ideal.
Confidence rises and falls, she acknowledged. “There are times where you feel like you’re acing everything in life and there are other times where you feel like, I just can’t get anything right. There are times where you feel like you’re looking and feeling like the best version of yourself and other times I think you’re kind of on a journey to get there. I think it’s good to wear it all lightly and not take yourself too seriously also and just have fun with it.”
Katrina is not the only one pushing back. On a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan criticised people who target women for gaining weight after childbirth. He did not mention Katrina by name. He said that weight gain after pregnancy is natural, that new mothers deserve time with their families instead of commentary on their bodies, and that she would get back in shape once she returned to filming.
Given the timing, many viewers took his comments as a show of support for his former co-star.
On the work front
Katrina was last seen on screen in Sriram Raghavan’s 2024 thriller Merry Christmas, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.