Katrina Kaif shuts down post-pregnancy body-shaming: ‘Why would I want to go back?’

Katrina Kaif reacted to the constant trolling that took place last month
Nearly a year into motherhood, Katrina Kaif has a pointed question for anyone waiting on her “comeback body”: what exactly is she supposed to be coming back from?
In a new interview with Vogue India, the actor rejected the idea that women should hurry to erase the physical signs of pregnancy. She described motherhood as a step forward she had long wanted, not something to undo.
“I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?” she said. Her son Vihaan, whom she welcomed with husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, arrived after what she called a four-year journey for the couple. Katrina said she knows where her body feels most energetic and plans to get there “at my own pace.”
How the trolling started
The comments came after Katrina’s appearance with Vicky at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai in September. Many fans welcomed the couple’s rare outing, but a section of social media focused on her postpartum weight. Users picked apart her appearance and circulated side-by-side photos from before and after her pregnancy.
Katrina said she had seen the chatter but would not let it shape this period of her life. She argued that people are not short of information about what childbirth does to a woman’s body. Choosing to judge it harshly anyway, she said, is a personal choice.
The industry pushes back
Several voices from film stepped in before Katrina herself spoke.
The loudest came from Salman Khan. On a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, he called out the trolls who had targeted the new mother over her weight. He reminded viewers that gaining weight after pregnancy is natural and asked people to stop commenting on her looks. He did not name her directly, but his remarks were widely read as a defence of his longtime friend and co-star.
From across the border, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, who starred opposite Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), posted a video aimed squarely at the men behind the comments. He questioned why women are expected to meet beauty standards set by others, admitted he had judged people by their looks in the past and was ashamed of it, and urged men to let women live on their own terms.
Others joined in. Parineeti Chopra described the comments as uneducated and asked people to be more mindful, while Shivaleeka Oberoi dismissed the criticism as ridiculous, reminding people that this is what motherhood looks like. Even Vivek Oberoi, long at odds with Salman, appeared to find common ground with him on the issue.
The backlash had consequences. Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris publicly apologised to Katrina after facing criticism for his remarks about her post-pregnancy weight.
Juggling every role
Beyond the trolling, Katrina spoke about her drive to give everything she does her full effort, something she says doesn’t mean outperforming others but doing her own best.
Along with acting, she runs her beauty label, Kay Beauty. The harder task now, she said, is balancing being an actor, entrepreneur, mother, wife, daughter and sister.
She also credited Vicky, whom she married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, for his family values, integrity and the room he gives her to be herself, adding that he stays hands-on with Vihaan despite long working hours.