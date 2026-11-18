Delegation conveys Sheikha Fatima's sympathy to bereaved families in Fujairah
A delegation from the General Women's Union (GWU) and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has conveyed the condolences of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, to families of victims of a tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed several lives and left others injured.
The delegation visited two mourning gatherings on Tuesday to offer condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of Sheikha Fatima, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
The delegation included Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, along with other representatives.
During the visits, the delegation conveyed Sheikha Fatima's heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased, both citizens and residents. They prayed for God's mercy upon the victims, patience and strength for their families, and a speedy recovery for those injured.
The bereaved families expressed their appreciation for the UAE's humanitarian approach under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the country's commitment to social solidarity and supporting citizens and residents during difficult times.
They also thanked Sheikha Fatima for her compassion and condolences, saying her gesture had helped ease their grief.