New conference on community intelligence announced in Abu Dhabi

Ousha Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, spoke about the importance of developing an integrated framework to identify promising community capabilities and channel them towards addressing priority issues. She stressed that the next phase calls for a shift from individual initiatives towards more integrated models of action, grounded in a thorough understanding of community needs and the application of knowledge and expertise to develop innovative approaches to change. Such an approach would enhance the ability of individuals and institutions to anticipate challenges and develop flexible, effective responses that keep pace with rapid transformations and meet future requirements.