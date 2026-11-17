Former cricketer Azharuddin meets Sheikh Nahyan, extends summit invitation
Dubai: Former India cricket captain and Telangana minister Mohammed Azharuddin met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and invited him to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026.
Azharuddin shared photographs of the meeting on Instagram, describing it as a “warm and memorable” interaction. He also posted a picture of himself signing a cricket bat for Sheikh Nahyan, calling it a special moment.
The former India skipper said he was pleased to invite the UAE minister to Telangana for the three-day summit, scheduled to take place from December 7 to 9.
“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana is positioning as a global hub for investment and innovation,” Azharuddin wrote.
He ended the post with a cricketing reference, saying he looked forward to welcoming Sheikh Nahyan to Telangana for its “next big innings”.
Azharuddin is a senior Congress leader and a minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet, where he holds the Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios. He has been a close political associate of Reddy and previously served as working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.
The Telangana Rising Global Summit is part of the state government’s ambition to attract international investment and strengthen its position in sectors including technology, life sciences, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing. The event will be held at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, bringing together investors, business leaders, policymakers and institutions.
Azharuddin, 63, is one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable former players. Known for his elegant wristwork and stylish batting, he represented India in 99 Test matches and 334 one-day internationals. He captained the national team from 1989 to 1999 and was among the leading figures in Indian cricket during that period.
After retiring from international cricket, Azharuddin moved into politics and joined the Congress in 2009. He won the Lok Sabha election from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh that year before taking on political responsibilities in Telangana.
His meeting with Sheikh Nahyan brings together his sporting and political roles, with the former cricketer using the occasion to extend an invitation to a major event in his home state.