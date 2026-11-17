Azharuddin is a senior Congress leader and a minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet, where he holds the Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios. He has been a close political associate of Reddy and previously served as working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

His meeting with Sheikh Nahyan brings together his sporting and political roles, with the former cricketer using the occasion to extend an invitation to a major event in his home state.

Azharuddin, 63, is one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable former players. Known for his elegant wristwork and stylish batting, he represented India in 99 Test matches and 334 one-day internationals. He captained the national team from 1989 to 1999 and was among the leading figures in Indian cricket during that period.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit is part of the state government’s ambition to attract international investment and strengthen its position in sectors including technology, life sciences, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing. The event will be held at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad, bringing together investors, business leaders, policymakers and institutions.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.