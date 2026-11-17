The new space aims to boost youth participation in institutional development
Dubai Municipality has received formal approval from the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) to establish a dedicated Youth Space where young employees can exchange expertise, develop ideas and contribute to improving municipal services.
The space is part of the UAE's nationwide Youth Spaces initiative, which aims to increase youth participation in institutional development by providing dedicated environments for networking, learning and collaboration.
The approval was announced in the presence of Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Federal Youth Authority, and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.
Al Neyadi said the initiative would give young people more opportunities to participate across different sectors and contribute to their institutions and communities.
He said the authority was working to expand Youth Spaces across national institutions, in line with the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031.
Dubai Municipality's Youth Council will organise sessions, workshops, programmes and other activities at the new space.
Young employees from different departments and specialisations will be able to exchange knowledge, work together on ideas and develop proposals related to the municipality's projects and services.
The council will also facilitate communication between young employees and senior officials and experts, allowing them to draw on their experience when developing initiatives.
Bin Ghalita said the space would support young employees in sharing expertise and developing ideas linked to the municipality's work.
He added that the municipality wanted to encourage collaboration among young staff and give them opportunities to contribute to institutional development and service quality.
The approval event included a panel discussion featuring Dubai Municipality employees who had taken part in youth empowerment programmes.
Participants discussed how these initiatives had helped them develop professional skills, become more involved in the workplace and contribute to projects and service improvements.
The event also brought together municipal leaders and other contributors to youth empowerment.
The Youth Spaces initiative uses existing facilities within public and private organisations to create accredited environments where young people can connect, develop skills, exchange knowledge and propose initiatives.
The programme aims to expand opportunities for young people to participate in their workplaces and contribute to the development of different sectors.