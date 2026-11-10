UAE launches Youth Water Leaders Programme to tackle global water scarcity

Initiative aims to address water scarcity as 2.2 billion people lack safe drinking water
Abu Dhabi: The Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative has announced the selection of 15 young Emirati men and women, aged between 19 and 31, to join the inaugural cohort of its Youth Water Leaders Programme.
Registration for the programme opened in September 2026. It combines workshops, sessions led by specialised experts and field visits, with the aim of equipping young leaders with the knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities needed to contribute to national and global efforts to address water scarcity challenges.
The first cohort brings together participants from a diverse range of academic and professional backgrounds, including water and environmental sciences, engineering and technology, finance and public policy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the arts.
The 15 participants selected for the inaugural cohort are Shaima Aljneibi, Amina Albastaki, Aya Almarzooqi, Mohammed Alyousifi, Hind Alketbi, Hoor Ahli, Rashid Aldarmaki, Reem Habib, Hoor Alkathiri, Saif Alhamli, Abdullah Almarzooqi, Ali Al Hammadi, Mazoon Almarzooqi, Salma Almehairbi and Zayed Musaed.
Aisha Al Otaiba, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said addressing global water challenges requires collective efforts, stronger cooperation and the development of forward-looking solutions. Equally important, she stressed, is investing in the next generation and empowering young people with the knowledge, capabilities and opportunities they need to help shape the future of the water sector.
She said the inaugural cohort of the Youth Water Leaders Programme reflects the ambition of Emirati youth and their determination to play an active role in these efforts.
“Water has always been an integral part of the UAE’s journey. Through this programme, we are building on this legacy by empowering a new generation of young people to contribute to addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges,” she added.
The programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing young talent and its recognition that water challenges are closely interconnected with the food, energy, technology and finance sectors, as well as the wellbeing of communities.
By bringing together participants from different disciplines, the programme seeks to create opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration in developing practical and sustainable solutions to water challenges.
Water scarcity remains an increasingly pressing challenge in many parts of the world. An estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water. As pressure on these vital resources continues to grow, engaging the next generation and providing opportunities for young people to contribute fresh perspectives to global discussions on water issues has become increasingly important.
The Youth Water Leaders Programme offers participants opportunities to learn from experts, exchange ideas and explore how they can apply their skills and expertise to help develop sustainable water solutions.
The announcement of the inaugural cohort marks an important milestone in the programme’s broader, long-term vision. Following the completion of its first 12 months, the initiative aims to maintain engagement with graduates through an alumni network, providing ongoing opportunities for collaboration and participation in water-related initiatives in the UAE and beyond.
Among the members of the inaugural Youth Water Leaders cohort, Shaima Aljneibi works in information technology and product management at the Central Bank of the UAE. She brings experience in innovation and user-centred design.
Aya Almarzooqi, a Water Engineer at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), works at the intersection of water, renewable energy and emerging technologies. Her expertise includes smart metering, artificial intelligence and big data, alongside the use of data-driven approaches and innovation to improve resource efficiency.
Mohammed Alyousifi is a Strategy Consultant at Bain & Company. With an academic background in economics, he brings experience in strategic decision-making and multidisciplinary problem-solving. He is particularly interested in exploring how economic insights and strategic thinking can be applied to address water scarcity and advance sustainable solutions.
Hind Alketbi studies Artificial Intelligence at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). Her interests include the governance of emerging technologies and their responsible use. She has co-founded a university student organisation and conducted research into the extent to which AI systems comply with regulatory frameworks.
Hoor Ahli works at the Dubai Future Foundation, bringing experience in strategic foresight, public policy and youth engagement. She participated alongside the UAE climate negotiation delegation at COP27 and COP28 and contributed to awareness initiatives addressing water-related issues.
Rashid Aldarmaki has an academic background in chemical engineering and professional experience in water desalination at ACWA. He specialises in water technologies and the challenges associated with water scarcity. His involvement in community initiatives and intercultural engagement has further strengthened his interest in communicating water issues to diverse audiences.
Reem Habib holds an academic background in climate science and sustainability from the University of Toronto. She is interested in exploring environmental challenges and their broader implications for society.
Hoor Alkathiri is an entrepreneur and Artificial Intelligence student at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. She is the founder of HAAY, a start-up developing technology to extract water from the air. Her work brings together emerging technologies and practical solutions in pursuit of innovative approaches to tackling water scarcity and advancing innovation in the water sector.
Saif Alhamli works in the financial sector at KfW IPEX-Bank and has gained international experience through his professional work in Europe and the UAE. He has contributed to investment activities involving desalination infrastructure and other projects.
Abdullah Almarzooqi works in renewable energy at Masdar, specialising in project finance, project implementation and stakeholder relationship management.
Ali Al Hammadi is studying Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University and has extensive experience in student leadership, having served as president of several university student councils.
Amina Albastaki works at Global South Utilities, specialising in international affairs and global development. She also has a professional background in political science and diplomatic leadership.
Her international experiences have reinforced her belief that access to clean water is a fundamental right for everyone, while deepening her interest in the relationship between water, communities and sustainability.
Mazoon Almarzooqi adopts a systems-thinking approach to addressing water challenges, with a particular interest in exploring the connections between water, environmental concerns and broader societal issues. She is especially keen to understand how these different areas are interconnected.
Salma Almehairbi is a creative-sector artist and studies Interior Design at Zayed University. She explores environmental issues through photography and the arts.
Her work includes photographs of water and the sea, as well as artistic creations using recycled materials, reflecting her interest in harnessing creativity to raise awareness of water challenges.
Zayed Musaed works in environmental sciences at AD Ports Group and brings experience in implementing projects related to the water sector, sustainability and infrastructure.