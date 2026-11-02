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Egyptian footballer stabbed to death outside home after dispute over splashed water

Former National Bank of Egypt player Ibrahim Al Baghdadi killed in Ismailia altercation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Former National Bank of Egypt footballer was stabbed to death outside his home in Ismailia Governorate following an altercation reportedly sparked by water accidentally splashing onto a young girl.
Former National Bank of Egypt footballer was stabbed to death outside his home in Ismailia Governorate following an altercation reportedly sparked by water accidentally splashing onto a young girl.
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Dubai: Egyptian footballer Ibrahim Al Baghdadi, a former National Bank of Egypt player and member of ZED FC, was stabbed to death outside his home in Ismailia Governorate following an altercation reportedly sparked by water accidentally splashing onto a young girl.

The player suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen during a fight involving knives in the city of New Qassasin, according to local media reports.

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Witnesses and residents said the dispute began when Al Baghdadi was spraying water outside his home and some of it splashed onto a girl passing by.

Members of the girl's family subsequently went to the footballer's home, where a verbal argument escalated into a violent confrontation involving knives.

According to residents, a member of the girl's family allegedly stabbed the player several times, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Security forces responded to reports of the incident and arrested the suspects, while the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Prosecutors ordered a forensic examination to establish the exact cause of death as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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