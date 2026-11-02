Former National Bank of Egypt player Ibrahim Al Baghdadi killed in Ismailia altercation
Dubai: Egyptian footballer Ibrahim Al Baghdadi, a former National Bank of Egypt player and member of ZED FC, was stabbed to death outside his home in Ismailia Governorate following an altercation reportedly sparked by water accidentally splashing onto a young girl.
The player suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen during a fight involving knives in the city of New Qassasin, according to local media reports.
Witnesses and residents said the dispute began when Al Baghdadi was spraying water outside his home and some of it splashed onto a girl passing by.
Members of the girl's family subsequently went to the footballer's home, where a verbal argument escalated into a violent confrontation involving knives.
According to residents, a member of the girl's family allegedly stabbed the player several times, leaving him with fatal injuries.
Security forces responded to reports of the incident and arrested the suspects, while the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.
Prosecutors ordered a forensic examination to establish the exact cause of death as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the killing.