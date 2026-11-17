Gamal Moussa, 62, was reunited with her siblings after disappearing at the age of seven
Dubai: An Egyptian woman who disappeared at the age of seven has been reunited with her family 55 years later, after a childhood memory and a final wish from her late husband helped end more than half a century of separation.
Gamal Moussa, 62, returned to her family in Egypt’s Ismailia governorate after spending most of her life under the name Karima, unaware of the whereabouts of the relatives she had lost contact with as a child.
Moussa became separated from her family during a childhood visit to Cairo. She later recalled being mistreated in a household where she was staying before finding herself alone in the capital, unable to return home.
Another woman took her in and raised her as her own daughter. Moussa eventually married and settled into a new life, but she never abandoned hope of discovering her roots.
Having had no children, Moussa was particularly concerned about being left alone after her husband's death. Before he died, he urged her to continue searching for her relatives so she could reconnect with her family.
The breakthrough came when she recalled the name of her childhood village, Ezbet Al Omda, in the Al Qassasin district of Ismailia.
She also remembered having a brother named Mohamed.
With help from her late husband's relatives, who used local contacts to trace the village, Moussa was finally able to locate her family.
A video call was reportedly arranged to establish her identity before the long-awaited reunion.
Moussa was welcomed by her brothers Mohamed, Saber and Hassan, and her elder sister, Torkiya, along with other relatives, neighbours and friends.
The reunion was filled with tears, embraces and celebrations, according to Egyptian media reports.
But the occasion also brought heartbreaking news.
One of Moussa's first questions was about her mother, whom she had hoped to see again after decades apart.
She learned that her mother had died years earlier, having spent much of her life grieving her daughter's disappearance.
Although she could not fulfil her wish of seeing her mother again, Moussa finally returned to the family she had spent 55 years searching for.