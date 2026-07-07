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Nurse allegedly sells baby for flat and cash, bride-to-be discovers truth 20 years later

Woman says she learned she was illegally handed to another family as an infant

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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A nurse at a hospital in Egypt's Dakahlia Governorate handed over the newborn in exchange for a flat and a sum of money.
A nurse at a hospital in Egypt's Dakahlia Governorate handed over the newborn in exchange for a flat and a sum of money.
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Dubai: What should have been the happiest chapter of a young Egyptian woman's life instead uncovered an alleged human trafficking case dating back nearly two decades, after her family unexpectedly refused to allow her to marry.

The woman, identified only as Nour, had accepted a marriage proposal when the family that raised her reportedly rejected the match without explanation, despite there being no apparent objections to the groom.

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The refusal prompted a relative to intervene, revealing a secret that would upend Nour's life. According to her account, the relative told her that the people she had believed were her parents were not her biological family.

Shocked by the revelation, Nour confronted the woman she had known as her mother. After initially denying the claim, the woman allegedly admitted that she had acquired the infant through an illegal arrangement in 2006 after struggling with infertility.

According to the alleged confession, a nurse at a hospital in Egypt's Dakahlia Governorate handed over the newborn in exchange for a flat and a sum of money. The child was then allegedly registered under the name of the woman's husband using forged records.

Determined to uncover her origins, Nour launched her own search and eventually located the nurse said to have been involved in the transaction.

She said the nurse admitted details of the alleged deal during a confrontation. However, before revealing the identity of Nour's biological family, the nurse reportedly fled the country, cutting off what Nour described as her only remaining lead.

Now abandoned by the family that raised her, Nour said she is supported only by her husband as she continues her search for her biological parents.

"I don't want money or an inheritance," she said in an emotional appeal that has circulated widely on social media. "All I want is to hug my real mother, know my roots, and find out whether my family has been looking for me."

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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