The actor and BJP MP supported Anandiben Patel's comments on women, caregiving and cooking
Dubai: Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has backed a statement by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel that urged women to learn cooking and prioritise their role as caregivers, regardless of their professional ambitions.
Sharing a video clip of Patel’s speech on X on Sunday, Ranaut said nurturing was an inherent quality among women, describing it as a responsibility “bestowed” upon them. Her remarks sparked debate online, with critics arguing that the comments reinforced traditional gender expectations.
Reacting to Patel’s remarks, Ranaut shared a personal memory from her childhood, contrasting her interests with those of her brother.
“When we were small, my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes, and cooked their food,” she wrote, recalling how she created miniature kitchens and played the role of a mother to her dolls.
The actor said these instincts did not need to be taught, arguing that caring and nurturing came naturally to women.
She added that beyond social expectations, she viewed caregiving as a source of happiness, writing that “it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture.”
Ranaut’s comments came after a video from Patel’s address in Kanpur went viral. In the clip, the Uttar Pradesh governor said women should learn household skills even if they pursue careers such as teaching or civil services.
“Women today should learn how to cook for their families, whether you become a teacher or an IAS officer. You should first become an expert mother,” Patel said, drawing applause from the audience.
She also spoke about a mother’s role in preparing daughters for challenges after marriage, saying women should be equipped with confidence and resilience to handle difficult situations.
Patel’s remarks followed her reference to recent cases where women had taken extreme steps over forced marriages, which she described as “unfathomable”, stressing the importance of empowering daughters with decision-making abilities.