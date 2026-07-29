‘You beat kids, tear-gassed them’: Vishal Dadlani backs Gen-Z protesters amid Kangana Ranaut's jibes

Vishal Dadlani said the larger issue was the alleged use of force against the students
Vishal Dadlani has entered the debate surrounding the criticism of Gen-Z protesters, arguing that the focus should not be on their choice of words but on the alleged treatment they faced during demonstrations.
The singer-composer came out in support of the young protesters after actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised their speeches and social media posts, calling their language offensive. Responding to the controversy, Vishal said the larger issue was the alleged use of force against the students, including claims of lathi charges, tear gas and physical attacks.
Sharing his views on Instagram on Monday, Vishal questioned the criticism being directed at the protesters while their treatment during the demonstrations remained under scrutiny.
“Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned..." he wrote, adding that those actions were far more concerning than the words used by the protesters. He also accused authorities and supporters of running campaigns to discredit the young demonstrators.
In the caption accompanying the post, Vishal also alleged that efforts were being made to influence public opinion against the protesters through organised campaigns.
“Oh, and….Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.
Vishal’s comments came after Kangana Ranaut, among others, criticised the protesters over videos circulating online from the demonstrations. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor-politician described the clips as “puke-inducing” and objected to the language used by some participants.
“Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once,” Kangana wrote.
She further criticised the protesters’ choice of self-description and behaviour, writing, “India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox.”
Kangana also referred to the group as “Generation Gutter” and added, “Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers.”
Her remarks triggered criticism online, with several users accusing her of targeting young protesters while allegedly overlooking the actions taken against them during the July 20 Sansad March organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.