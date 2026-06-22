Russian-occupied Crimea suspends fuel sales: Moscow-backed governor

Moscow-backed authorities halt public fuel sales amid pressure on supply lines
Russian-backed authorities have suspended fuel sales to the public in the occupied region of Crimea as Ukraine continues its attacks on the peninsula.
Fuel sales to the general public are suspended in Russian-occupied Crimea, in Ukraine, the local Moscow-backed governor said on Sunday, as Kyiv stepped up strikes on Russian supply lines.
"Today, June 21, starting from 09:00am (0700 GMT), fuel sales at Crimean petrol stations have been suspended," said governor Sergey Aksyonov, adding that fuel would only be sold to state enterprises.
Fuel had already been rationed due to shortages caused by Ukraine's recent campaign against supply routes in Russian-occupied territories.
Aksyonov said individuals and businesses would be turned away from petrol stations, and fuel would only be sold to government agencies ensuring Crimea's "functioning and security".
Earlier, he said four people had been killed and 28 injured by a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Kerch overnight - which President Volodymyr Zelensky called a "just response to Russia's brutal attacks".
Crimea - which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 - has been experiencing logistical difficulties and shortages, but this appears to be its most significant fuel restriction so far.
"Further decisions regarding the current situation in the republic's fuel market will be announced at a later date," Aksyonov said.
Zelensky said Kyiv had also hit a logistics facility for oil transportation in Russia's Krasnodar region, which lies adjacent to Crimea across the Kerch Strait. Local authorities said one person had been killed on a passenger ferry.
Military logistics facilities and radar systems were also struck, the president said, without specifying where.