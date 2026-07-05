China and Russia to hold joint naval drills off Qingdao

Exercises begin Monday under ‘Joint Sea-2026’ in the Yellow Sea
Beijing: Beijing and Moscow announced Sunday they will hold their annual joint naval exercises off China's coast, with Russia saying the drills will begin Monday.
The two countries have close economic and diplomatic ties, and their relations are strengthened by shared opposition to a global order dominated by Washington.
The Chinese and Russian militaries have held regular joint exercises in recent years, a partnership that Western and some other governments view with suspicion as Moscow's war on Ukraine grinds on.
The naval forces of both countries will take part in the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise in "waters and airspace" off Qingdao, a major military port and seaside resort in China's east, a Chinese defence ministry statement said.
"Following the exercise, some forces from both sides will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said, without specifying where.
"This arrangement is... aimed at jointly responding to security challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability."
A separate statement issued by the Chinese military's Northern Theater Command said two destroyers, a frigate, a submarine, a supply ship and a rescue vessel will take part.
The statement noted all participating forces had already arrived in Qingdao.
The manoeuvres will cover reconnaissance, air and missile defence and surface strikes, it said.
The Russian Pacific Fleet said in a statement that the exercises will take place from July 6 to 13 in the Yellow Sea, the body of water separating China from the Korean peninsula.
The statement carried by Russian news agencies said the manoeuvres will also include joint rescue operations, "anti-submarine warfare and air defence missions", as well as artillery exercises.
One Russian cruiser, a corvette, a diesel submarine and a rescue vessel had arrived in the Qingdao port ahead of the war games, it said.
Speaking at a ceremony in Qingdao, Russian Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko said that "Joint Sea-2026" was aimed at "strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries" and ensuring "peace and stability" in the region, according to TASS news agency.
The drills come about two months after Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited China.
Putin said at the time relations had reached an "unprecedentedly high level", while Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed an "unyielding" partnership.
Beijing and Moscow have held their "Joint Sea" exercises since 2012, with last year's edition near the eastern Russian port of Vladivostok also followed by joint patrols in the Pacific.