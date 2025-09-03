Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un appear together at China’s military parade

China is preparing to showcase its latest weapons at the event
Chinese President Xi Jinping has appeared alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Wednesday for a once-a-decade military parade that will unveil new weapons and showcase Beijing’s diplomatic clout.
The event marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat in World War II is the first public appearance together for the three leaders — a signal of their willingness to coordinate more openly in challenging the US-led global order.
Xi was flanked by Putin and Kim on the Tiananmen Gate Tower as Chinese soldiers fired a gun salute and carried out a flag-raising ceremony.
“With huge national sacrifice, the Chinese people made major contributions to saving human civilization and safeguarding world peace,” Xi said in a speech, which he began by paying tribute to Chinese veterans and those who contributed to the victory against Japanese aggression.
Dozens of heads of state and government also gathered, including those from Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, Belarus, Iran, Serbia and Slovakia. Many had just attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit hosted by Xi, which he used to bolster ties with Putin and other leaders, especially Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xi began his inspection of troops in a Hongqi sedan after the speech. Based on the last parade in 2015, Xi may then return to join the visiting world leaders to watch the rest of the parade.
China is preparing to showcase its latest anti-ship missiles, combat drones and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles at the event. Satellite imagery of the staging ground before the parade shows armored vehicles, air defense systems, artillery pieces — including rocket launchers — and cruise missiles.
The new weapons incorporate cutting-edge technology such as hypersonic systems and are developed with the aim to suppress the US Navy in the Western Pacific, according to Tianran Xu, a senior analyst for the Open Nuclear Network security think tank.
On Tuesday, the Chinese leader held talks with Putin, where they reaffirmed their close ties. Xi called Putin an “old friend,” saying China-Russia relations have “withstood the test of changing international circumstances.” Putin thanked Xi and said ties were now at “an unprecedentedly high level.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it signed a legally binding agreement to build the long-anticipated Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to China via Mongolia. While Beijing has yet to confirm details of the deal, securing any advance in the project is a diplomatic win for Putin as Moscow grapples with the impact of Western sanctions.
