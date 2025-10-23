GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Putin directs drills of Russian nuclear forces as his summit with Trump is put on hold

Drills also involve Tu-95 strategic bombers firing long-range cruise missiles

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Russia President Vladimir Putin conducts a strategic nuclear forces exercise via videoconference from the Presidential Situation Centre at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
Russia President Vladimir Putin conducts a strategic nuclear forces exercise via videoconference from the Presidential Situation Centre at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday directed drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces that featured practice missile launches, an exercise that came as his planned summit on Ukraine with US President Donald Trump was put on hold.

The Kremlin said that as part of the manoeuvres involving all parts of Moscow's nuclear triad, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the Plesetsk launch facility in northwestern Russia, and a Sineva ICBM was launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea.

The drills also involved Tu-95 strategic bombers firing long-range cruise missiles.

The exercise tested the skills of military command structures, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Practice procedures

The chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, reported to Putin via video link that the drills were intended to "practice procedures for authorising the use of nuclear weapons.”

Putin, sitting alone at a round white table, faced big screens showing Gerasimov and Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

All three men would be involved in launching nuclear weapons in case of conflict.

'Planned in advance'

While Putin emphasised that the manoeuvres had been planned in advance, they came hours after President Donald Trump said Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Putin in Budapest was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.”

The decision about the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, which Trump had announced last week, was made following a call Monday between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov made clear in comments Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump, meanwhile, has been shifting his stance all year on key issues in the conflict, including whether a ceasefire should come before longer-term peace talks, and whether Ukraine could win back land seized by Russia during almost four years of fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday emphasised that the planned Putin-Trump summit needs to be thoroughly prepared.

“No one wants to waste time: neither President Trump nor President Putin," Peskov told reporters.

"These are the two presidents who are accustomed to working efficiently with high productivity. But effectiveness always requires preparation.”

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump: The US leader has put off pulling the trigger on sanctions against Russia for months.

Trump slaps 'tremendous' sanctions on Russian oil

1h ago3m read
There seems to be agreement among all parties on the importance of ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump to meet Putin in Hungary after 'productive' call

2m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Syrian interim President Ahmad Al Sharaa during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on October 15, 2025.

Al Sharaa seeks reset in Russia ties in Putin meeting

3m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, September 22, 2025.

Russia extends nuclear arms limits one more year

3m read