Power of Siberia 2: Russia's Gazprom signs agreement to build new gas pipeline to China

Russia currently supplies pipeline gas to China via another pipeline

Last updated:
Bloomberg
1 MIN READ
Gazprom PJSC's Chayandinskoye Field
Gazprom PJSC's Chayandinskoye Field

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom PJSC has signed a legally binding agreement to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China via Mongolia, Interfax reports citing Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller in China.

Russia currently supplies pipeline gas to China via another pipeline, called Power of Siberia, with a design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters a year. From 2027, the so-called Far Eastern route is set to increase the annual Russian flows to China by another 10 billion cubic meters.

