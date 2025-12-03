AI Alliance Network expands globally with launch of landmark report

The AI Alliance Network is taking its global ambitions to the next level.

At AI Journey 2025 in Moscow earlier this month, the international coalition celebrated the addition of 11 new members and released the AI Horizons report, a first-of-its-kind study uniting scientists from across the world to map the future of artificial intelligence. This marked a significant milestone for the international coalition.

Since its founding in December 2024, the Alliance has grown rapidly. This year, it welcomed 11 new member associations and research institutes from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing the total to 28 organisations across 21 countries.

At the meeting, participants reviewed the Alliance’s achievements over the past year and highlighted collaborative initiatives, most notably the AI Horizons research project. Originally conceived at last year’s AI Journey conference, AI Horizons involved 21 strategic sessions and 32 expert interviews, integrating Russian scientific expertise with the global research community for the first time at this scale.

The project drew contributions from over 270 researchers across 36 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Chile, Ethiopia, and South Africa.