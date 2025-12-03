AI Alliance Network expands globally with launch of landmark report

The international alliance now unites 28 organisations from 21 countries on AI research
The AI Alliance Network is taking its global ambitions to the next level.
At AI Journey 2025 in Moscow earlier this month, the international coalition celebrated the addition of 11 new members and released the AI Horizons report, a first-of-its-kind study uniting scientists from across the world to map the future of artificial intelligence. This marked a significant milestone for the international coalition.
Since its founding in December 2024, the Alliance has grown rapidly. This year, it welcomed 11 new member associations and research institutes from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing the total to 28 organisations across 21 countries.
At the meeting, participants reviewed the Alliance’s achievements over the past year and highlighted collaborative initiatives, most notably the AI Horizons research project. Originally conceived at last year’s AI Journey conference, AI Horizons involved 21 strategic sessions and 32 expert interviews, integrating Russian scientific expertise with the global research community for the first time at this scale.
The project drew contributions from over 270 researchers across 36 countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Kazakhstan, China, Cuba, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Chile, Ethiopia, and South Africa.
During AI Journey 2025, researchers from Russia, China, India, Serbia, and Vietnam presented the final AI Horizons report, which is now available in Russian, English, and Chinese.
Alexander Vedyakhin, Chairman of the Russian Alliance’s Supervisory Board, said the project reflects a new, collective approach to AI research. “AI Horizons reveals the future of the technology. AI development scenarios are usually created by individual institutions or countries, often shaped by Western academic dominance, leaving many nations behind. This project demonstrates that science has no borders, and the future of AI should be shaped collectively, respecting the diversity of knowledge, cultures, and values,” he said.
Professor Abraham Ajith, Vice Chancellor at Sai University, India, praised the initiative, stating: “We conducted an international foresight study to shape a shared AI future. Congratulations to Russia on launching this ambitious initiative that brings together the global scientific community. The Alliance has proven to be an effective platform for scientific cooperation.”
With its expansion and the launch of AI Horizons, the AI Alliance Network is positioning itself as a major platform for collaborative AI research, bringing together experts from across continents to explore the future of the technology in a truly global context.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.