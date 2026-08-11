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Zelensky says Russia readying more N. Korean troops, missiles

Ukraine alleges new North Korean troop deployments and missile supplies to Russia

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AFP
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Pyongyang's force is growing stronger on the experience it is gaining while helping Moscow, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly warned of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, often while appealing for more Western air-defence supplies.
Pyongyang's force is growing stronger on the experience it is gaining while helping Moscow, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly warned of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, often while appealing for more Western air-defence supplies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia was preparing to station more North Korean troops on its territory and had received more ballistic missiles from Pyongyang.

Zelensky has repeatedly warned of deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, often while appealing for more Western air-defence supplies.

"This is the first time they cannot wage war without supplements from North Korea," he said in his nightly address, referring to Russian forces.

"They are now preparing to deploy an additional contingent of Koreans on their territory. They have received, just imagine, additional ballistic missiles from North Korea," he added.

The Ukrainian leader did not present any evidence or a timeframe supporting the claim.

But he urged Japan and South Korea to provide air defence aid, saying it was needed to curb Pyongyang's force, which is growing stronger on the experience it is gaining while helping Moscow.

At the weekend, Zelensky said a decision had been taken for 30,000 to 50,000 North Koreans to be deployed on Russian soil.

He did not explain how he obtained the figures.

North Korea has become one of Russia's closest military partners since Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defence pact in June 2024.

Moscow used the North Korean troops in a counteroffensive later that year that pushed Ukrainian forces out of the border Kursk region.

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