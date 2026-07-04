‘Heroic performance’: Sheikh Mohammed celebrates as Egypt reach World Cup last 16

Dubai Ruler praises Egypt’s ‘heroic’ run to first-ever World Cup knockouts
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Egypt after their landmark qualification to the World Cup last 16, calling it a “heroic performance” and a moment of pride for the nation and the wider Arab world.
He praised the team’s determination and fighting spirit, saying the result reflected resilience and unity in a high-pressure match. Sheikh Mohammed added that the achievement was a shared celebration across Arab nations, led by the spirit of Egypt’s “Pharaohs”.
“Congratulations to the Egyptian people and their leadership… The joy of the Arabs today is Egyptian,” he said, describing the performance as both heroic and highly entertaining.
Egypt secured a place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in history, marking a breakthrough moment for the team on football’s biggest stage.
The result also sets up a high-profile last-16 clash against either Argentina or Cape Verde, adding further anticipation to their historic campaign.
Captain Mohamed Salah delivered a decisive performance despite carrying a hamstring issue, playing the full 120 minutes and stepping up in crucial moments.
Speaking after the match, Salah called the achievement “history” and urged his teammates to enjoy the occasion. “We have to enjoy the moment because it doesn’t come back,” he said, reflecting on Egypt’s long-awaited breakthrough.
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan had earlier expressed doubt over Salah’s fitness but named him in the starting XI alongside Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush.
Salah has now registered one goal and two assists in the tournament, continuing to play a central role as Egypt prepare for their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance.