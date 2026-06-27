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Egypt make history with first-ever World Cup knockout spot

1-1 draw sees Pharaohs finish second in Group G as Iran’s late winner is ruled out

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Mehdi Taremi #9 and Saeid Ezatolahi #6 of Iran look on as a header hits the crossbar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Egypt at Seattle Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
Mehdi Taremi #9 and Saeid Ezatolahi #6 of Iran look on as a header hits the crossbar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against Egypt at Seattle Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
AFP

Seattle: Egypt advanced past the group stage at the World Cup for the first time while Iran, which had a potential late winning goal called back due to an offside, will have to wait one day to find out its fate after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.

At the conclusion of the match, Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group outright.

Iran could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year's tournament. But, they no longer control their own destiny after Friday's game.

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Egypt took an early lead on a goal by Mahmoud Saber in the fifth minute. Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah provided some strong play in the box before Saber fired a shot between the legs of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran tied the match nine minutes later on a goal by Ramin Rezaeian, and nearly won the game in stoppage time. Shoja Khalilzadeh fired a shot past Beiranvand in the 93rd minute, but it was overturned for offside after a video review.

Had the goal counted, Iran would have clinched a berth to the knockout round.

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