2026 World Cup: Morocco in, Egypt on verge, can Algeria, Saudi Arabia join them?

Algeria need a draw but eye revenge against Austria, while Saudis need to beat Cape Verde
Morocco have already qualified for the Round of 32 and Egypt are in pole position to do so, while at least two more Arab teams are still in with a shot at making the knockouts in what could end up being a historic achievement for the region.
Algeria have more than an even chance of joining Morocco and Egypt and even Saudi Arabia could sneak in as one of the eight-best third-placed teams, but more on that later.
For now, all eyes will be on Algeria who have waited 44 years for the opportunity to take revenge on Austria at the World Cup.
Remember Austria’s 1-0 defeat against West Germany at the 1982 World Cup?
That match has lived on in World Cup infamy as "the disgrace of Gijon" after the teams played out a result that would take both through at the expense of Algeria on goal difference.
After worldwide condemnation and a fruitless formal complaint by Algeria, FIFA decided that in subsequent tournaments the final two games in each group would be played simultaneously.
Ironically, both Algeria and Austria are on 3 points each, having beaten the other Arab team in the group, Jordan, who are already eliminated. Four points are almost certain to be enough to go through at least as one of the eight best third-placed sides from the 12 groups, but it is highly unlikely that Les Fennecs will have forgotten the infamous incident that led to their elimination.
Meanwhile, Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his players have to believe they can become the first African and Arab winners of the World Cup after storming into the last 32 unbeaten.
The Atlas Lions produced a dramatic and resilient comeback to defeat Haiti 4-2 in an entertaining Group C clash in Atlanta, sealing their qualification for the Round of 32 as group runners-up. The match was marked by momentum swings, defensive errors, and late attacking brilliance from the African side.
Morocco had become the first African and Arab side to reach the semi-finals four years ago and have completely looked the part of being the 7th ranked side in the world, just behind Brazil and ahead of powerhouses like the Netherlands and Germany.
Incidentally, the Netherlands are Morocco's most likely opponents in the next round.
The Dutch lead Japan on goals scored and face already eliminated Arab side Tunisia in final Group F matches.
While Morocco are the torchbearers of Arab football, Egypt have also shown enough flair, having all but sealed their Round of 32 place with 4 points from their 2 matches.
The Pharaohs meet Iran in Seattle on Friday in a match where both could benefit from just a point. A point could also be enough for Egypt to win Group G, so long as Belgium do not beat New Zealand by more than two goals.
Saudi Arabia’s 4-0 loss to Spain was a painful setback after their opening draw with Uruguay. Despite the heavy defeat, the Green Falcons still have a lifeline in their final match against Cape Verde. A victory there would put them on four points and they would have a strong chance of reaching the Round of 32, either by finishing second or sneaking through as one of the best third-placed teams.
Iraq, who are yet to open their account, face a near-impossible task, as they have to not only beat Senegal, but also rely on results in other groups owing to their vastly inferior goal difference.
As for 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, they failed to advance out of the group stage after a 3-1 loss to Bosnia & Herzegovina, but they did record a point during their campaign.
All in all, it has been a World Cup to remember for the Arab sides and with the knockouts always throwing up surprises, who knows what might unfold when the Round of 32 begins.