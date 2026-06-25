Who is the oldest player to ever feature at a FIFA World Cup? He was 45

Essam El Hadary’s record-breaking World Cup debut was at 45 years and 161 days
Cristiano Ronaldo made history by scoring at the age of 41 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he is still not the oldest player to score in the tournament. That record belongs to Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who found the net at the 1994 World Cup when he was 42 years old.
But do you know who is the oldest player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match? That honour belongs to Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.
El Hadary set the record at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when he started Egypt's final group match against Saudi Arabia at the age of 45 years and 161 days. It was also his World Cup debut, making him the oldest player ever to make a first appearance in the tournament.
Although Egypt had already been eliminated after losing their opening two matches, the veteran goalkeeper still produced a memorable performance. He saved a first half penalty, becoming the first African goalkeeper to stop a spot kick at a FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia eventually won the match 2-1
El Hadary's remarkable journey made the achievement even more special. He made his Egypt debut in 1996, almost a year before the youngest player in Egypt's 2018 World Cup squad was even born.
Over an international career spanning more than two decades, El Hadary earned 159 caps for Egypt, won four Africa Cup of Nations titles, and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper three times.
His World Cup appearance at 45 remains one of football's most extraordinary longevity records, a mark that even Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable achievements at 41 have yet to surpass.
El Hadary retired from international football after his historic 2018 World Cup appearance and officially called time on his professional career in 2020 at the age of 47, bringing the curtain down on one of the longest and most remarkable careers in football history.