Nobody has scored more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi after historic hat trick

At nearly 39, Messi equals Klose’s World Cup record with stunning hat trick
There are simply no words left for Lionel Messi.
Just a week before his 39th birthday, the Argentina captain delivered yet another reminder of why many consider him the greatest footballer of all time, scoring the first World Cup hat trick of his career against Algeria.
Think about that for a second. Messi has won the World Cup, lifted multiple Champions League trophies, scored over 900 career goals and broken almost every record imaginable. Yet somehow, this was his first ever World Cup hat trick.
The first goal was pure Messi. Rodrigo De Paul's line breaking pass was exquisite, but so too was Messi's movement and intelligence to find space. He took one look up and unleashed a rocket from outside the box that Luca Zidane could only help into the net.
His second goal was much scrappier, but every bit as important. Alexis Mac Allister's shot was saved by Zidane, only for Messi to react quickest and turn home the rebound from close range.
The hat trick was completed with another trademark finish. Picking up the ball on the edge of the box, Messi created a yard of space and fired beyond the goalkeeper to send Argentina fans into celebration once again.
And with that, more history was made.
Messi now has 16 World Cup goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the joint highest scorer in the tournament's history. He also became the oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat trick at 38 years and 357 days old.
In fact, he is now also the oldest player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match, breaking the record previously held by Cameroon legend Roger Milla from 1990.
As Squawka says,
to summarise, Lionel Messi is:
◉ The oldest player to score a World Cup hat trick (38 years, 357 days)
◉ Joint top scorer in World Cup history (16 goals)
◉ The first player ever to feature in six different World Cups
His opening goal added another remarkable statistic. It was his fifth World Cup goal from outside the box, equalling Rivellino's record for the most such goals by any player since 1966.
The scary part? Nothing seems to be stopping him.
At an age when most players have long retired or are winding down their careers, Messi is still deciding World Cup matches, breaking records and producing moments that leave fans speechless.
We are witnessing greatness again and again. And one day, when it is all over, we will realise just how lucky we were to watch it.
Lionel Messi. Eternal.