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Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza-Egypt border to see humanitarian work for Palestinians

F1 champion visits Rafah crossing to understand aid for Palestinians

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (C) listens to North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer (R) during his visit to the the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2026.
British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (C) listens to North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer (R) during his visit to the the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on November 10, 2026.
AFP--

Dubai: Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has visited the Rafah crossing in Egypt to learn more about efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

The 41-year-old arrived at Arish International Airport in North Sinai on Tuesday, where he was received by governor Major General Khaled Megawer before travelling to the border area. Hamilton toured the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in Arish, where relief supplies are prepared and coordinated before being sent to Gaza.

During the visit, Hamilton met aid workers and was briefed on Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance. The trip comes weeks after the British driver called for greater awareness of conflicts around the world, including the situations in Palestine, Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking about the conflicts and the proposed African Grand Prix in Rwanda, Hamilton said people needed to educate themselves about the continent’s history and the impact of colonialism.

“I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping that at some stage we get to,” he said.

Hamilton also expressed hope that African nations would unite, adding that greater awareness could help spark conversations about the challenges facing the continent.

His latest visit follows a trip to Jordan earlier this year, when he visited a hospital and an aid packaging facility supporting people in Gaza. He described that experience as “life changing” and called for humanitarian organisations, including the Red Cross and Red Crescent, to be allowed access to areas where assistance was needed.

Hamilton has also used his profile to support humanitarian and charitable causes. In 2021, he founded Mission 44, an organisation focused on improving opportunities in education and employment for young people.

The visit comes after Hamilton finished ninth at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on Sunday. The Ferrari driver has 261 points and sits fourth in the 2026 drivers’ championship, with three races remaining.

Hamilton’s next race is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for November 19-21, followed by the Qatar Grand Prix. The season will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4-6. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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