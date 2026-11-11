Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza-Egypt border to see humanitarian work for Palestinians

During the visit, Hamilton met aid workers and was briefed on Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance. The trip comes weeks after the British driver called for greater awareness of conflicts around the world, including the situations in Palestine, Sudan, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 41-year-old arrived at Arish International Airport in North Sinai on Tuesday, where he was received by governor Major General Khaled Megawer before travelling to the border area. Hamilton toured the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in Arish, where relief supplies are prepared and coordinated before being sent to Gaza.

His latest visit follows a trip to Jordan earlier this year, when he visited a hospital and an aid packaging facility supporting people in Gaza. He described that experience as “life changing” and called for humanitarian organisations, including the Red Cross and Red Crescent, to be allowed access to areas where assistance was needed.

“I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping that at some stage we get to,” he said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.