Antonelli leads Mercedes one-two as two red flags disrupt second practice in Qatar
Dubai: Kimi Antonelli finished fastest in a disrupted second practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix, with the Mercedes driver edging team-mate George Russell at the Lusail International Circuit.
The Italian was 0.127 seconds quicker than Russell, with both drivers setting their best times on medium tyres after two red flags prevented them from completing qualifying simulations on the soft compound.
Lewis Hamilton also suffered a setback when his Ferrari lost power, forcing him to stop on track and prompting a virtual safety car while marshals attended to the seven-time world champion's car.
McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen, completed the top five. However, all three were more than four tenths of a second behind the leading Mercedes duo despite running on soft tyres.
The opening red flag was brought out after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went off track, leaving gravel that needed to be cleared. A second interruption followed when Alpine's Pierre Gasly lost control at high speed.
Gasly spun at Turn 14 during the qualifying simulations, striking a marker board before becoming stranded after taking too much kerb.
The disruptions resulted in the session being extended by 13 minutes to give drivers additional running time in representative conditions.
Antonelli, who secured his maiden world championship in Mexico City earlier this month, said Mercedes had experimented with several changes to the car between the opening and second practice sessions.
"It was a productive day," Antonelli said. "We tried a lot of things on the car between FP1 and FP2, but in FP2, it seemed like we did a step back with the car.
"But it was very interesting to see how the car behaved after those changes. It's not easy."
The 20-year-old had also topped the opening practice session on medium tyres, although he was unable to register a representative lap when Mercedes switched him to the soft compound.
Antonelli expects a close contest with Russell for Sunday's race but warned that Verstappen and the other challengers should not be overlooked.
Norris, meanwhile, suggested McLaren had ground to make up on Mercedes, describing their rivals as being "in a different category".
The 2025 world champion said the Silver Arrows were "quicker in every single corner by miles".
However, Norris remained relatively encouraged by McLaren's performance, adding: "We seem in a relatively decent position, similar on pace with Red Bull, and similar-ish to Ferrari. So I'd say it's OK."
Verstappen endured a less encouraging afternoon, describing it as a "difficult day" after experiencing heavy steering towards the end of the session.
"The balance of the car is probably too disconnected at the moment to go fast," he said. "It's costing us quite a bit of lap time."
The Dutchman was also involved in an incident with Hamilton, which was noted by race control. Hamilton approached Verstappen closely while completing a flying lap, with the Red Bull driver on a longer run.
Verstappen claimed Hamilton had moved under braking, but the stewards opted against taking the matter any further.
His team-mate Isack Hadjar finished sixth, while Leclerc was seventh ahead of Hamilton in eighth, with Ferrari more than 1.3 seconds off Antonelli's benchmark.
Racing Bulls drivers Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson completed the top 10.
Leclerc's afternoon was further complicated by an earlier spin at Turn Nine, where he lost control and went through the gravel with Lawson just ahead of him.
The Ferrari driver subsequently returned to the garage while his team worked on repairing damage to the car's floor. He later explained that he had lost control after applying the throttle slightly too early.
Ferrari arrived in Qatar following another on-track clash between Leclerc and Hamilton in Las Vegas. Leclerc received a 10-second penalty after the pair made contact, while Hamilton admitted on Thursday that the team were experiencing "very, very challenging times".
Leclerc suggested Ferrari could face another difficult weekend, despite the importance of the constructors' championship battle. The Italian outfit can secure second place if they maintain a lead of at least 44 points over third-placed Red Bull.
"A very, very difficult day. Not even on high fuel were we strong," Leclerc said.
"We are working hard but for some reason, Mercedes is so much faster than I think everyone expected. So the gaps are just a little bit strange."
Away from the practice action, drivers will face additional tyre-management challenges during Sunday's 57-lap race.
Pirelli has introduced a maximum limit of 27 laps per set of tyres because of concerns over their durability at the high-speed Lusail circuit, meaning teams will be required to make at least two pit stops.
The restriction excludes laps completed on the way to the grid, during the formation lap and after the chequered flag.
Hamilton's Ferrari engineer had already warned during first practice that tyre degradation was "much higher than expected", following concerns raised by the British driver.
The Qatar Grand Prix and next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi are both scheduled to proceed as planned despite the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.