Despite both titles being decided, there is still a lot to play for at Lusail circuit
Never mind that Kimi Antonelli became the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953 in Mexico, on November 1, or that Mercedes took the constructors' title in Brazil a week later. Or even the fact that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is 37 points ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in the battle for second with just two races to go.
The talking points ahead of the Qatar GP this weekend do revolve around the two drivers who have a combined 11 world titles between them, but not because of trying to seal second in the drivers’ standings. Here are the three storylines to watch out for ahead of the race at Lusail International Circuit which the Dutchman has won three years in a row.
Verstappen-Russell spat
Verstappen, a four-time world champion, has won four of his last six races to reach a career total of 75 victories and, in that recent run, rekindled a feud with Mercedes's George Russell that has added spice to the prospect of an otherwise lacklustre conclusion to the season.
Verstappen's swagger has clearly irritated his British rival, who is trying to escape a nightmare campaign, and their public trading of insults has added a new human plotline in the pit lane.
Russell, who has accused Verstappen of bullying tactics, has been described in retaliation as a loser and below the Dutchman's level. Their verbal animosity could well reignite if they are close to tangling on track at the Lusail International Circuit.
Ferrari woes
Charles Leclerc's collision with teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton brought a simmering personal rivalry back to boiling point, allowing 2025 champions McLaren to finish second and third at the Last Vegas GP last weekend.
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur lambasted Leclerc for a "lack of respect" after the Monegasque driver's latest clash with teammate Hamilton torpedoed the Italian team's race in Nevada.
Vasseur was left furious after Leclerc collided with Hamilton on lap 38 in Las Vegas – just weeks after the drivers had been told that the team must come first after clashing at the Mexico Grand Prix.
Leclerc was subsequently hit with a 10-second penalty after an FIA Stewards inquiry and finished in 10th, while Hamilton finished seventh.
Battle for second
Ferrari will want to avoid any further internal problems as they seek to cement second place in the teams' championship, currently holding a healthy lead over Red Bull.
In the drivers’ race, Verstappen enjoys a 37-point lead for second place over Hamilton, with Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris 40 points behind the resurgent Dutchman.
The 29-year-old has won the last three races in Qatar and incredibly five of the last six races in Abu Dhabi, so both these circuits should suit him well.
"Doha is a very different track," said Verstappen. "It has complex corners, that suit a car that is strong in fast cornering, and lots of flowing sections.
"We have been consistent and the team has done an amazing job this season – and our focus is to finish third in the constructors' championship."
Red Bull have a slender nine-point advantage in third place over McLaren with two races remaining.