The talking points ahead of the Qatar GP this weekend do revolve around the two drivers who have a combined 11 world titles between them, but not because of trying to seal second in the drivers’ standings. Here are the three storylines to watch out for ahead of the race at Lusail International Circuit which the Dutchman has won three years in a row.

Never mind that Kimi Antonelli became the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953 in Mexico, on November 1, or that Mercedes took the constructors' title in Brazil a week later. Or even the fact that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is 37 points ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in the battle for second with just two races to go.

"We have been consistent and the team has done an amazing job this season – and our focus is to finish third in the constructors' championship."

The 29-year-old has won the last three races in Qatar and incredibly five of the last six races in Abu Dhabi, so both these circuits should suit him well.

Vasseur was left furious after Leclerc collided with Hamilton on lap 38 in Las Vegas – just weeks after the drivers had been told that the team must come first after clashing at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Russell, who has accused Verstappen of bullying tactics, has been described in retaliation as a loser and below the Dutchman's level. Their verbal animosity could well reignite if they are close to tangling on track at the Lusail International Circuit.

Verstappen's swagger has clearly irritated his British rival, who is trying to escape a nightmare campaign, and their public trading of insults has added a new human plotline in the pit lane.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, has won four of his last six races to reach a career total of 75 victories and, in that recent run, rekindled a feud with Mercedes's George Russell that has added spice to the prospect of an otherwise lacklustre conclusion to the season.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.