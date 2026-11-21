Verstappen was second quickest in qualifying behind Mercedes driver Antonelli
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-place grid penalty.
Verstappen was second quickest in qualifying behind Mercedes driver Antonelli, finishing 0.258 sec behind the Italian, who topped the times with a fastest 1:33.893.
But with Antonelli already handed a five-place grid penalty for an internal combustion engine change, Verstappen will start on pole.