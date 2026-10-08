Resurgent Verstappen eyes first-ever win in Singapore

Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix a year ago, edging Verstappen and Norris. That again looks unlikely to happen with the British driver starting from the back of the grid following a power unit penalty.

Rain could again play a part in the tropical city state, with thunderstorms forecast to affect both Saturday's sprint race and qualifying, and Sunday's night grand prix. And we all saw the chaos caused by a software glitch on the wet surface at the start of the Bahrain GP.

While it seems unlikely that Verstappen will feature anywhere in the title talk – Antonelli could clinch it even before it reaches its climax in the Middle East – a late Verstappen run could still have a bearing on how close the others can get to the 20-year-old Italian.

The four-time world champion is currently sitting in 6 th place on 188 points, equal with Norris, three behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, 26 behind Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton, 48 behind Mercedes’ George Russell and 132 behind Antonelli with 7 races to go.

A floor upgrade coupled with Verstappen finally working out how to get the best from the new generation car led him to call the result at Sepang last weekend "amazing".

But the 29-year-old’s remarkable skills will put to the test at this weekend’s Singapore GP. Verstappen has never won at the twisty Marina Bay Street Circuit, where extremes of heat and humidity play a part in the most physically attritional race of the season on a circuit notoriously difficult for overtaking.

A Verstappen revival is never out of the question when he has the right tools, and it seems like Red Bull have finally got their act together. Consecutive podium finishes in Italy, Spain and Azerbaijan culminated in the top step at Sepang last weekend for his eighth podium of the season.

And now the Dutchman has just won his first F1 race of the season at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, beating to second place championship leader Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes quite convincingly in the end.

McLaren’s reigning world champion saw his once-healthy lead cut to just 2 points in the end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season as the Red Bull driver stormed back to win race after race, before falling short. That was following the season during which Verstappen had quelled a Norris comeback with a masterclass at a rain-soaked Brazilian GP.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.