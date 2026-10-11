Verstappen wins Singapore GP for first time

Red Bull driver has now won back-to-back races as well as a sprint race
Max Verstappen suddenly looks invincible in the Red Bull once again. After winning the sprint race while starting from pole on Saturday, the mercurial Dutchman made it a perfect weekend to win his 73rd Grand Prix in what was his 250th start, as he again led from pole to finish for his first race win at the Singapore Grand Prix.
It was yet another imperious performance from the four-time world champion as he followed up his win at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last weekend with another masterclass in hot and humid conditions.
He finished 7.335sec ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third for Mercedes after 62 laps under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The four-time world champion had previously never won or even achieved a pole position in nine previous attempts going back to his debut for Toro Rosso in 2015.
"It has taken a while, but I think this race was very good," said a delighted Verstappen.
"We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So of course, very happy to win here."
The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who dropped from third on the grid to sixth after botching his tyre strategy with his Ferrari team.
Liam Lawson's RB was seventh, Nico Hulkenberg eighth in the Audi and George Russell, who started from the back of the grid because of engine penalties, came home ninth in his Mercedes.
Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull, who started from the pit lane, rounded out the points scorers in 10th.