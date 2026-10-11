Verstappen wins Singapore GP for first time

It was yet another imperious performance from the four-time world champion as he followed up his win at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last weekend with another masterclass in hot and humid conditions.

Max Verstappen suddenly looks invincible in the Red Bull once again. After winning the sprint race while starting from pole on Saturday, the mercurial Dutchman made it a perfect weekend to win his 73 rd Grand Prix in what was his 250 th start, as he again led from pole to finish for his first race win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson's RB was seventh, Nico Hulkenberg eighth in the Audi and George Russell, who started from the back of the grid because of engine penalties, came home ninth in his Mercedes.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who dropped from third on the grid to sixth after botching his tyre strategy with his Ferrari team.

"We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So of course, very happy to win here."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.