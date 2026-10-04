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Verstappen storms to Bahrain GP win

Red Bull driver wins back-to-back races at Sepang for his 72nd victory

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Verstappen storms to Bahrain GP win
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It took Max Verstappen 16 races to clinch his first victory of the season.

In a dramatic Bahrain GP at Sepang, Malaysia, on Sunday, that only started on the second attempt 1hr 40min late because of rain, the Red Bull driver overcame an early slippery track and a late safety car when Mercedes’ George Russell stopped trackside with a power unit issue, to record his 72nd race win, tying Michael Schumacher for the most wins with the same team.

It was also Verstappen’s second win-in-a-row at Sepang, the previous one coming nine years ago. The win marked Red Bull’s first with their own power train.

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Russell’s DNF means he is now 84 points behind his teammate Antonelli, who started from 3rd on the grid, but finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton to round off the podium.

After the initial start behind the safety car was aborted with the track being too wet, an eventual standing start saw the four-time world champion having a slow getaway on intermediate tyres, allowing the Mercedes pair of Antonelli and Russell to pass him easily in the early wet conditions.

A safety car when Valtteri Bottas spun into the gravel on lap nine saw most drivers dive in for new slick tyres to take advantage of a rapidly drying track.

Verstappen took a lead that he would not relinquish when the safety car ended, swooping past Antonelli and Russell and quickly opened a comfortable gap.

Hamilton started on the front row on dry tyres and quickly slid down the field in the wet conditions.

But the seven-time world champion used all his experience to work his way back through the field for a brilliant podium place as the surface dried out.

His teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar in fifth.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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