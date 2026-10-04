In a dramatic Bahrain GP at Sepang, Malaysia, on Sunday, that only started on the second attempt 1hr 40min late because of rain, the Red Bull driver overcame an early slippery track and a late safety car when Mercedes’ George Russell stopped trackside with a power unit issue, to record his 72 nd race win, tying Michael Schumacher for the most wins with the same team.

After the initial start behind the safety car was aborted with the track being too wet, an eventual standing start saw the four-time world champion having a slow getaway on intermediate tyres, allowing the Mercedes pair of Antonelli and Russell to pass him easily in the early wet conditions.

Russell’s DNF means he is now 84 points behind his teammate Antonelli, who started from 3 rd on the grid, but finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton to round off the podium.

But the seven-time world champion used all his experience to work his way back through the field for a brilliant podium place as the surface dried out.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.