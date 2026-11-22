Those are just a couple of numbers from the Las Vegas GP on Sunday as the entertainment capital of the world produced one of the most breathtaking races and a blockbuster spectacle – Chris Pratt of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers’ fame waved the chequered flag while Keanu Reeves of ‘John Wick’ and ‘Matrix’ fame drove the podium finishers on the parade lap around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit – that saw pole-sitter Max Verstappen win from the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"All I can do is show up and give it everything I can, and hopefully in the background they eventually figure it out."

Leclerc said: "I've been penalised, so as a result, the majority of the stewards think it was my mistake, so I'll accept that. I'm not going to say much more. I just feel quite embarrassed for the team in general. We will review."

"More than points, it's the motivation of everybody – the reward of the job done, the reward of the effort, and this it's a huge frustration for me."

"I know that he apologized. I know that he was sorry. But once again we destroyed the race today that we could have done much better... we can't lose points like this.

And this time Team boss Fred Vasseur was having none of it as he lashed out at Leclerc, who received a 10-second time penalty from the stewards.

It marked another stormy episode between the two Ferrari drivers, with Hamilton at one stage urging the pit team to tell Leclerc to "back off" as he attempted to chase the leading pack.

There was drama behind the leaders too, with Ferrari duo Hamilton and Charles Leclerc locking horns – and cars – once again after their tussle at the Mexican Grand Prix.

"Every time you caught the back of the train or you overtook someone you thought you were going to win the race by 10 seconds, but then you'd get ahead and suddenly realize that the slipstream was doing a lot of help," the Australian said.

"I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One," Norris said afterwards.

Verstappen's fourth win in the last six races leaves the 29-year-old second in the standings with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third on 267 points. Russell is fourth with 264 points, the same total as Norris.

"Just a crazy amount of fighting. The slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off. Crazy how many people were just following.

"Crazy, I mean really, really surreal – something that I've never seen before in Formula One myself," Verstappen said after clinching victory by six tenths of a second.

And amid all the relentless pressure, the four-time world champion simply would not be beaten, willing his way to his third win in four races on the Las Vegas Strip and 75th overall in his F1 career.

Eventually it was Antonelli who emerged as Verstappen's biggest threat, the Italian passing Russell to take second on lap 39 and then scrapping relentlessly with the Dutchman for the remainder of the race.

"Today, Karma is a b***h," Verstappen said. "It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. I was like, 'Fantastic, my day is only getting better.'"

The Mercedes driver swarmed all over his rival, with the duo swapping first and second throughout a chaotic race but Verstappen always looked to have his rival’s measure until Russell went into the wall on Lap 48 with Verstappen taking particular joy in watching Russell fall back.

Much of the buildup had been about the war or words and a fair bit of skirmish on the track between the Red Bull driver and Mercedes’ George Russell – his rival for the second spot in the standings. Russell had angrily declared that "somebody has got to stand up to that guy", and for long periods of the 50-lap thriller, the 28-year-old Briton seemed determined to take on the challenge.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.