Red Bull driver fends off multiple challengers to win blockbuster race in Las Vegas
Thirty-five lead changes and 352 overtakes.
Those are just a couple of numbers from the Las Vegas GP on Sunday as the entertainment capital of the world produced one of the most breathtaking races and a blockbuster spectacle – Chris Pratt of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Avengers’ fame waved the chequered flag while Keanu Reeves of ‘John Wick’ and ‘Matrix’ fame drove the podium finishers on the parade lap around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit – that saw pole-sitter Max Verstappen win from the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Much of the buildup had been about the war or words and a fair bit of skirmish on the track between the Red Bull driver and Mercedes’ George Russell – his rival for the second spot in the standings. Russell had angrily declared that "somebody has got to stand up to that guy", and for long periods of the 50-lap thriller, the 28-year-old Briton seemed determined to take on the challenge.
The Mercedes driver swarmed all over his rival, with the duo swapping first and second throughout a chaotic race but Verstappen always looked to have his rival’s measure until Russell went into the wall on Lap 48 with Verstappen taking particular joy in watching Russell fall back.
"Today, Karma is a b***h," Verstappen said. "It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. I was like, 'Fantastic, my day is only getting better.'"
Eventually it was Antonelli who emerged as Verstappen's biggest threat, the Italian passing Russell to take second on lap 39 and then scrapping relentlessly with the Dutchman for the remainder of the race.
The Italian, however, suffered a loss of power that allowed Norris and Piastri to force their way onto the podium.
And amid all the relentless pressure, the four-time world champion simply would not be beaten, willing his way to his third win in four races on the Las Vegas Strip and 75th overall in his F1 career.
"Crazy, I mean really, really surreal – something that I've never seen before in Formula One myself," Verstappen said after clinching victory by six tenths of a second.
"Just a crazy amount of fighting. The slipstream was so big that it was just impossible to drive off. Crazy how many people were just following.
"So yeah, very happy with such a crazy race to come out on top."
Verstappen's fourth win in the last six races leaves the 29-year-old second in the standings with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton third on 267 points. Russell is fourth with 264 points, the same total as Norris.
"I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula One," Norris said afterwards.
"I didn't know what was happening half the time. It had everything. It was tough. A fun day. Chaotic. But a fun day."
Teammate Piastri added: "They say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and I think that was pretty entertaining.
"Every time you caught the back of the train or you overtook someone you thought you were going to win the race by 10 seconds, but then you'd get ahead and suddenly realize that the slipstream was doing a lot of help," the Australian said.
"A crazy race to be part of but very happy to end it on the podium."
There was drama behind the leaders too, with Ferrari duo Hamilton and Charles Leclerc locking horns – and cars – once again after their tussle at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Hamilton and Leclerc collided as they battled on lap 38. Hamilton eventually finished in seventh place, with Leclerc crossing in 10th.
It marked another stormy episode between the two Ferrari drivers, with Hamilton at one stage urging the pit team to tell Leclerc to "back off" as he attempted to chase the leading pack.
And this time Team boss Fred Vasseur was having none of it as he lashed out at Leclerc, who received a 10-second time penalty from the stewards.
"I think I was quite harsh, we passed the message to Charles five corners before, and for me it's a professional mistake," Vasseur said.
"I know that he apologized. I know that he was sorry. But once again we destroyed the race today that we could have done much better... we can't lose points like this.
"More than points, it's the motivation of everybody – the reward of the job done, the reward of the effort, and this it's a huge frustration for me."
Leclerc said: "I've been penalised, so as a result, the majority of the stewards think it was my mistake, so I'll accept that. I'm not going to say much more. I just feel quite embarrassed for the team in general. We will review."
Hamilton, meanwhile, would not answer when asked if he felt Ferrari should issue clear team rules to its drivers.
"That is for Ferrari to decide," the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports.
"I've done all I can and I've said everything and more. It has been difficult.
"All I can do is show up and give it everything I can, and hopefully in the background they eventually figure it out."
The F1 bandwagon next moves to the Middle East for the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.