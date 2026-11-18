Yas Marina Circuit gears up for music and racing at F1 season finale in December
Dubai: Calling all party fans, here's a line-up to get you in the mood. Global DJs Black Coffee, Shimza, and CamelPhat will perform at the 16/360 during race weekend from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit.
As part of the after-party line-up, Anyma will also perform at Yas Getaway park on December 4.
What is 16/360?
The venue debuted at the 2025 race and sits inside the track near Turn 16, with 360-degree views and unobstructed sightlines across the main straight, Turns 6, 7, 15 and 16, and the finish line. Tickets are now on sale for 2026.
Four nights of concerts
According to the organisers, 16/360 ticket holders also get access to all four days of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live. The lineup is stacked:
● December 2: Andrea Bocelli
● December 3: Lewis Capaldi and Kings of Leon.
● December 4: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Warren.
● December 5: Imagine Dragons, straight after qualifying.
● December 6: The Chainsmokers and The Script, after the race.
Beyond the track
The ticket also includes entry to attractions around Abu Dhabi. Race-weekend ticket holders can visit Qasr Al Watan, Yas Island’s theme parks, and cultural attractions on Saadiyat Island including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena. For F1 fans, that means a weekend in Abu Dhabi that doesn’t stop when the cars do.
The event is growing. Last year’s race attracted a record 339,000 fans to Yas Island. With the Yasalam programme billed as its most ambitious yet.
David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara said this was the most ambitious project yet, as reported by Formula1. “The Yasalam entertainment programme we produce at Ethara Live has become the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix signature, and this year’s programme is our most ambitious yet”, he adds.
For anyone who wants a premium view of the final race and a front-row seat to four nights of music, the 16/360 lineup is locked in. According to the official website, the tickets to these acts are limited. The only thing left for you to do is grab tickets and watch the race begin.