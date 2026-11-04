Anyma to headline Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-party: Full lineup revealed

At the centre of it all is Anyma, the electronic music project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri. If you've followed his Genesys trilogy or caught glimpses of his groundbreaking residency at Sphere Las Vegas, you'll know that his shows are about much more than the music. Expect techno, striking digital imagery and a carefully constructed visual world. His latest audiovisual production, ÆDEN, takes that approach further, continuing his exploration of the space where technology, art and electronic music meet.