Anyma to headline Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-party: Full lineup revealed

Anyma leads a star-studded techno night at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-party
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is known for its late nights, but December 4 is shaping up to be a particularly big one for electronic music fans. Anyma is bringing his futuristic audiovisual spectacle to Yas Gateway Park, where he will be joined by Kevin de Vries, 19:26, Recondite (live), 8Kays and Dish Dash for a night of techno, immersive visuals and dancing that will stretch from dusk to dawn.
At the centre of it all is Anyma, the electronic music project of Italian-American artist Matteo Milleri. If you've followed his Genesys trilogy or caught glimpses of his groundbreaking residency at Sphere Las Vegas, you'll know that his shows are about much more than the music. Expect techno, striking digital imagery and a carefully constructed visual world. His latest audiovisual production, ÆDEN, takes that approach further, continuing his exploration of the space where technology, art and electronic music meet.
He won't be doing it alone. Kevin de Vries, a familiar name on the melodic techno circuit and a longstanding Afterlife artist, brings his driving, atmospheric sound to the bill. His festival credentials include Coachella, Tomorrowland, Awakenings and EDC Las Vegas, alongside appearances at Sphere Las Vegas and UNVRS Ibiza. He's known for sets that build gradually, drawing the crowd into the music rather than simply keeping the beats coming.
Then there's 19:26, whose music leans into cinematic soundscapes, emotional melodies and neoclassical influences. The Italian producer has released music on Afterlife and Siamese, including 'Giza', his collaboration with Anyma. With performances at Hï Ibiza, Kappa Futur Festival and Zamna, he's developed a sound that combines melodic drama with intricate production.
For something more hypnotic, Recondite (live) will bring his atmospheric approach to the stage. The German producer is known for weaving acid influences, understated rhythms and introspective melodies into his music. His releases on Innervisions, Ghostly and his own Plangent Records have earned him an international following, while his live performances offer a more immersive, carefully layered take on electronic music.
Rounding out the lineup are 8Kays and Dish Dash, bringing two distinct sounds to the night. Ukrainian producer and live act Iryna Shvydka, better known as 8Kays, blends melodic elements with driving electronic rhythms. Her appearances at Tomorrowland, EDC and Printworks, alongside releases on Afterlife, have helped establish her on the international circuit.
Saudi brothers Hassan and Abbas Ghazzawi, meanwhile, make up Dish Dash, a duo whose sound moves between driving techno and melodic tech-house. Drawing on their Saudi roots, they have taken their music to stages at Tomorrowland, Cercle, Soundstorm and Hï Ibiza, as well as previous Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekends.
With six acts on the bill, the December 4 after-party has plenty of musical ground to cover, from atmospheric live sets to big melodic techno moments. And with performances running from evening into the early hours, Yas Gateway Park is set to become one of the places to be once the day's racing is done.