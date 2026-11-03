The story behind Arvid Lindblad's special F1 Diwali helmet

Arvid Lindblad's Diwali helmet celebrates Indian roots at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad has unveiled a special Diwali helmet ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, celebrating his Indian roots and the family traditions that have been part of his life since childhood.
The 19 year old British driver, who races for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, will wear the specially designed helmet during Sunday's race at Interlagos on November 8, which coincides with Diwali, the Festival of Lights.
And there is a lovely family story behind the design.
Born in London to a Swedish father and an Indian mother, Lindblad grew up celebrating Diwali with his maternal grandparents, whom he affectionately calls Nani and Nana.
In a video shared online, the young driver explained how his childhood memories inspired the helmet.
"So as a family, we have celebrated Diwali every year, especially with my Nani and Nana," Lindblad said.
With Diwali falling on the same weekend as the Brazilian Grand Prix, he wanted to do something special to celebrate the occasion.
And what better way than wearing a helmet inspired by his own family traditions?
One of the most striking features of the helmet is the colourful rangoli artwork covering the top.
Lindblad revealed that his grandmother would often create beautiful rangoli designs during Diwali celebrations.
"My Nani would often make lots of rangolis for Diwali, and she'd make them quite colourful," he explained.
He wanted those designs to feature prominently on his helmet because of their personal significance.
The helmet also features traditional diyas, with illuminated designs appearing towards the back.
Another important element is the lotus flower, which Lindblad described as sacred in Hinduism.
But perhaps the most personal detail is the Phulkari embroidery pattern at the bottom of the helmet.
Lindblad explained that his grandmother would often wear chunnis, traditional scarves, decorated with beautiful Phulkari embroidery.
He even showed some of her embroidered chunnis in the video while explaining the inspiration behind the design.
The helmet also features fireworks, celebrating the festival's message of light overcoming darkness.
For Lindblad, the finished design brings together some of his most cherished childhood memories.
He said he was looking forward to wearing the helmet during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.
The celebrations will not be limited to Lindblad's helmet.
Racing Bulls will also decorate his garage at Interlagos with rangoli patterns, a lotus flower and a traditional diya.
A special Happy Diwali sticker will feature on the halo of his Formula 1 car, while the garage panels will carry designs matching his helmet.
Lindblad is one of Formula 1's most promising young drivers and the only rookie on the 2026 grid.
Born on August 8, 2007, he made his Formula 1 debut with Racing Bulls in 2026 after progressing through Red Bull's junior programme.
He became the youngest race winner in both Formula 3 and Formula 2, achieving those milestones at 16 and 17 respectively.
Lindblad has often spoken proudly about his family's journey and the importance of his Indian heritage.
Now, as he prepares for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, he is bringing a little piece of that heritage to one of the biggest stages in motorsport.
It is defeintely a happy Diwali for him.