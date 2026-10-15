Rashid Al Dhaheri to make motorsport history with Formula 3 move

Dubai: Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri will make UAE motorsport history in 2027 after becoming the first driver from the country to compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

The 18-year-old Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team junior driver has been confirmed for a step up to the international series next season, marking a significant milestone for Emirati motorsport and his ambitions of reaching the pinnacle of racing.

His arrival in Formula 3 represents a major step in his development, giving him the opportunity to compete against some of the most promising young drivers in international single-seater racing.

The championship takes place as part of the Formula One Grand Prix weekend programme, placing emerging talent on the same international stage as the sport's biggest names.

With only 30 drivers competing on the international grid, securing a seat represents an important achievement for Al Dhaheri as he prepares to test himself against a higher level of competition.

The 2027 campaign will see the teenager represent the UAE across 10 rounds in 10 countries and four continents, providing a demanding test of his consistency and adaptability throughout the season.

Formula 3 also plays a key role in the FIA's single-seater development pathway, offering young drivers a route through the junior categories as they work towards the ultimate goal of reaching Formula One.

Al Dhaheri's participation will make him the first UAE national to compete in the championship, creating a landmark moment for the country's presence in international circuit racing.

His achievement could also help inspire the next generation of Emirati drivers looking to follow a similar path into the sport, as the UAE continues to build its profile in global motorsport.

All eyes will now be on the 18-year-old as he prepares for his historic debut season in 2027, with the opportunity to make his mark on the international stage and carry the UAE flag into one of motorsport's most important development championships.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.