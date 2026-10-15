Rashid Al Dhaheri to make motorsport history with Formula 3 move

Rashid Al Dhaheri is set to make UAE history with Formula 3 debut in 2027
Dubai: Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri will make UAE motorsport history in 2027 after becoming the first driver from the country to compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.
The 18-year-old Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team junior driver has been confirmed for a step up to the international series next season, marking a significant milestone for Emirati motorsport and his ambitions of reaching the pinnacle of racing.
Al Dhaheri will join Dutch outfit Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR), a team with an established reputation for developing young talent. Its former drivers include four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman.
His arrival in Formula 3 represents a major step in his development, giving him the opportunity to compete against some of the most promising young drivers in international single-seater racing.
The championship takes place as part of the Formula One Grand Prix weekend programme, placing emerging talent on the same international stage as the sport's biggest names.
With only 30 drivers competing on the international grid, securing a seat represents an important achievement for Al Dhaheri as he prepares to test himself against a higher level of competition.
The 2027 campaign will see the teenager represent the UAE across 10 rounds in 10 countries and four continents, providing a demanding test of his consistency and adaptability throughout the season.
Formula 3 also plays a key role in the FIA's single-seater development pathway, offering young drivers a route through the junior categories as they work towards the ultimate goal of reaching Formula One.
Al Dhaheri's participation will make him the first UAE national to compete in the championship, creating a landmark moment for the country's presence in international circuit racing.
His achievement could also help inspire the next generation of Emirati drivers looking to follow a similar path into the sport, as the UAE continues to build its profile in global motorsport.
Joining VAR while remaining part of the Mercedes junior programme gives Al Dhaheri a platform to continue developing his skills against elite young competition.
All eyes will now be on the 18-year-old as he prepares for his historic debut season in 2027, with the opportunity to make his mark on the international stage and carry the UAE flag into one of motorsport's most important development championships.