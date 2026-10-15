'We've never been more ready ... F1 2026 will be bigger than 2025', says CEO of Ethara on F1 Abu Dhabi this December

Preparations for Abu Dhabi's F1 Grand Prix 2026 finale are on track, says CEO of Ethara
Abu Dhabi: With 50 days to go until Formula 1 closes its 2026 season on Yas Island, Ethara CEO Saif Rashid Al Noaimi said preparations for the finale are on track and that this year's Grand Prix could be bigger than last year's record-breaking edition.
"In terms of readiness, we've never been more ready," Al Noaimi said in a press briefing in Abu Dhabi.
"We are in a strong position from a delivery point of view. We are on track, as we have been every year, and this year is no exception," he added.
Al Noaimi was joined by Ethara's Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer David Powell and the circuit's General Manager Ali Al Beshr on October 15.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs from December 3 to 6, with race week starting on December 2. He also said that Ethara is working closely with Etihad Rail on a direct link for fans travelling from Dubai and Fujairah, making access to the races easier.
At an interview after the briefing, Al Noaimi also dismissed uncertainty surrounding the F1 season final in UAE capital and confirmed that all's on track.
"It's happening. It's been planned. Nothing has changed," he told Gulf News.
A finale after an unusual year
The finale arrives in Abu Dhabi after a turbulent season. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled earlier in the year amid regional tensions. Formula 1 has since confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will go ahead as the season finale.
Al Noaimi said Formula 1's president and CEO has now publicly confirmed more than once that the season will end in Abu Dhabi.
"I hope we stop getting those questions about whether the Grand Prix is happening or not," Al Noaimi said.
Strong demand
Ticket sales are ahead at the 50-day mark, Al Noaimi said, despite what he called challenging circumstances. International sales have picked up over the past couple of weeks, and Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are seeing more inbound tourism.
"2026 is potentially going to be bigger than 2025. Based on the current demand, based on the trajectory of sales, based on the build, we are expanding. We are growing.", he said.
He also added that event caters to everyone.
"We aim to cater to all the different audiences and age groups, interests," he said, also hinting that more big global superstars from the music world are likely to be announced soon.
The Kids Go Free Friday initiative is returning, alongside a new family pass designed for two adults and two children.
This year also sees the introduction of Yasalam Classics, with Andrea Bocelli performing at Etihad Arena on the Wednesday before the race weekend.
"It's a new offering we've never had it before, catering to a specific audience," he said.
When Gulf News sought to find out who is likely to join the star-studded line up, Al Noaimi kept it under wraps.
"I can tell you that we have a few more surprises up our sleeve," siad Al Noaimi.
Preparations at Yas Marina Circuit
The Grand Prix takes 14 months to prepare, plan, build and deliver, Powell said, with Ethara's and the circuit's teams each numbering more than 100 people.
The build is visible from the briefing room, where new hospitality inventory is going up and temporary grandstands are being added to supplement capacity.
Ethara is also working with Formula 1 and the Qatar promoters on the back-to-back run of Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, so team cargo and personnel arrive smoothly for race week.
"It's a real year-round operation," Powell said. "Momentum just carries itself through, especially in the months ahead of us."