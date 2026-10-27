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Abu Dhabi GP trophy arrives at Etihad Airways ahead of F1 finale

Abu Dhabi GP trophy visits Etihad HQ ahead of the December 3-6 F1 season finale

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, welcomed the trophy.
Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, welcomed the trophy.

Dubai: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trophy has visited Etihad Airways’ headquarters at Zayed International Airport as the emirate prepares for the season-ending race at Yas Island from December 3-6.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, welcomed the trophy, celebrating a partnership that has been part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since its first edition in 2009.

As title partner, Etihad Airways helps connect Abu Dhabi with Formula 1 supporters worldwide. Its involvement extends across race weekend, from welcoming international travellers at Zayed International Airport to providing hospitality and fan experiences at Yas Marina Circuit, alongside exclusive opportunities for Etihad Guest members.

One of the event’s most iconic sights is the pre-race flyover by an Etihad Airways aircraft, which is watched by millions across the globe.

Antonoaldo Neves, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Excitement is building for the iconic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests from more than 100 destinations to our home, Abu Dhabi, for the spectacular final race of the season.”

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Our partnership with Etihad Airways goes back to the very first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009. It’s a relationship built on a shared goal to grow the event and showcase Abu Dhabi to the world. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and the role Etihad Airways continues to play in taking the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to new heights.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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